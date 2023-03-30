The Texas Rangers opened the roof for Opening Day. Then, it rained.

Mother Nature didn't wait to have some fun with North Texas on Opening Day.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers "dropped the top" and opened the retractable roof for the Opening Day game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Then, Mother Nature decided to have a little fun with North Texas.

Within the first three innings, it started to rain over Arlington and the Rangers closed the roof while play was going on. WFAA's Chris Sadeghi captured video of the team closing the roof.

Was surprised when the Rangers announced the roof would be open because we told people all morning on @WFAADaybreak that it could rain.



Well, 3 innings in and they are closing it due to rain. First time the roof has ever opened or shut during play.#Rangers #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/u0rA6n7gEB — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) March 30, 2023

Rangers officials told WFAA it only takes 12 minutes to close the roof and they put that into action on the first day of the season.

The good part about this new climate-controlled stadium: Fans don't need to take cover from the weather. WFAA took a deeper dive into whether or not this new stadium actually affects stadium attendance. Does a climate-controlled environment actually help attendance? Or is it all about the product on the field? Read more about what we found through the data.

Seems like the Rangers might be an indoor team, too? The Phillies outscored the Rangers 4-0 in the first three innings. After the roof closed, Texas responded with a nine-run bottom of the fourth.

How to watch, listen to the Texas Rangers on Opening Day

The game will be available on MLB.TV and on Bally Sports Southwest in Texas, as well as the radio call on 105.3 The Fan.

The three-game finale between the Rangers and Phillies will be on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. CT.

Diamond Sports, the parent company of Bally Sports Southwest, voluntarily filed for bankruptcy on March 14. Bally is the local broadcaster for most Rangers games.

In its bankruptcy announcement, Diamond Sports Group added that the Bally Sports networks "will continue to operate in the ordinary course during the Chapter 11 process."

For more information about the Bally Sports bankruptcy effect, click here.

All the Rangers games in 2023 can be heard on the local DFW radio station 105.3 The Fan.

Fans can also listen to games on their mobile phones through 105.3 The Fan on the Audacy app or the radio station's website.

According to the radio station, Rangers coverage is available in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and some southeastern counties of New Mexico.