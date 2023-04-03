Rangers outfielder Josh Smith hit in face by pitch, taken to hospital

Smith was hit by a pitch from Orioles' Danny Coulombe in the third inning of Monday's game.

ARLINGTON, Texas — There was a scary moment during Monday night's game between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.

During the third inning of the game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Rangers outfielder Josh Smith was at bat when he was hit in the face by a pitch from Orioles' Danny Coulombe.

A slow-motion replay of the hit during the television broadcast showed bad the impact was on Smith's jaw.

Holy cow.@rangers left fielder Josh Smith literally ate a pitch in the bottom of the 3rd of tonight’s game against the Orioles—then walked off the field like nothing happened.



Major toughness.



Hope he’s alright. Team hasn’t commented just yet.pic.twitter.com/lAvAMnFxvp — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) April 4, 2023

The 25-year-old was able to walk off the field before he left the game for treatment.

The Rangers said in an update that Smith "was taken to an area hospital for further scans and testing on his face and jaw."