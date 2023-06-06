Jacob deGrom's season is over: Texas Rangers ace to have Tommy John surgery

deGrom had been placed on the 60-day injured list on Monday due to inflammation in his right elbow.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers' bright season took a bit of a hit on Tuesday afternoon.

General manager Chris Young said that ace Jacob deGrom will need to undergo Tommy John surgery to fix a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, ending his first season in Texas.

DeGrom's last start was on April 28, and he's been out since an MRI revealed inflammation in his right elbow. He was initially placed on the 15-day injured list.

On Monday, the 34-year-old right-hander was transferred to the 60-day IL before it was reported that deGrom would need surgery in his elbow.

Along with the end of this season, the surgery also puts the start of the 2024 season in jeopardy for deGrom, as well.

The 34-year-old joined the Rangers from the New York Mets during the offseason in a blockbuster deal worth $185 million for five years.

DeGrom made six starts for the Rangers in his first season, and the team went 6-0 in those starts. He finishes the season with a 2.67 ERA.