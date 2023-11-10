A Texas-sized birthday gift! Rangers fan celebrates 64th birthday at Game 3 ALDS win over Baltimore Orioles

WFAA's Matt Howerton was talking with fans after the ALDS series win and ran into a man who was celebrating his birthday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — What better birthday gift for a longtime Rangers fan than witnessing the first ever series win in the new ballpark?

Texas achieved that after throttling the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 in Game 3 to complete their second straight series sweep in the playoffs. WFAA's Matt Howerton got reactions to the win around the Globe Life Field concourse and ran into a man who was celebrating his 64th birthday.

"[The Rangers] did this for my birthday and I loved every minute of it," the fan said. "I like our chances. We're on a roll."

He's been a fan since 1972 and turned 64 years old on Tuesday night.

"Birthdays don't get better than that, man," the fan added. "Go Rangers!"

The Rangers await the winner of the other ALDS series between the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins. If the reaction from the few fans we spoke to remotely represents the fan base at large, then it's clear y'all want a Texas-sized showdown in the ALCS.

Houston leads Minnesota in their series, 2-1, with Game 4 slated for 6:07 p.m. CT.