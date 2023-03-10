Evan Carter, the Rangers' 21-year-old rookie, just made history in win over Rays

Carter doubled twice and walked twice, scoring one of Texas' four runs in the Rangers' shutout win.

DALLAS — Rangers rookie Evan Carter had about the best postseason debut possible.

In fact, it might have been the best postseason debut ever, for a player his age.

Carter, at 21 years and 35 days, became the youngest player in Major League Baseball history to reach base safely four times in his postseason debut, according to the Rangers. Carter doubled twice and walked twice, scoring one of Texas' four runs in the Rangers' shutout win over the Rays in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series.

Oh, and Carter was directly responsible for keeping the game a shutout. His diving catch in leftfield in the first inning ended the frame and likely saved a run from scoring. Carter sprinted to his right and made a backhanded diving catch, barely keeping the ball in his glove.

Rangers starter Jordan Montgomery then went on to throw six more scoreless innings, followed by shutout frames from Aroldis Chapman and Jose Leclerc.

Carter's performance was historic. But it was also more of the same of what the Rangers have seen from the young star, who joined the club in September as the organization's top prospect. Carter hit five homers with a 1.058 OPS in 23 games for the Rangers to end the season.

On Tuesday, Carter was penciled into the ninth hole for the Rangers, getting the lineup to turn over to stars Marcus Semien and Corey Seager each time.

Carter and the Rangers return to Tropicana Field on Wednesday for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series at 2:08 p.m. Central Time.