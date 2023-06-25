Lineup fails to warm up as Rangers drop series to Yankees

The Texas Rangers missed a chance to take a series from the New York Yankees after the hitters were unable to produce much all weekend.

ARLINGTON, Texas — As the Texas Rangers kicked off a stretch of 17 games without a day off to close the first half of the season, they were tasked with a series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium to close a road trip.

Texas saw their hitting woes with runners in scoring position from recent weeks come to a head in the Bronx as they left 30 men on base, ten per game, and produced just three hits with RISP that actually scored a run throughout the weekend.

Even with the bats cold, the pitching was up to the task of keeping things close but the Rangers ended up dropping two of three to the Yankees.

Game 75: Texas 4, New York 2 (W: Barlow, 1-0, L: King, 1-4, Sv: Smith, 14)

Game 76: Texas 0, New York 1 (W: Severino, 1-2, L: Gray, 6-3, Sv: Marinaccio, 2)

Game 77: Texas 3, New York 5 (W: Marinaccio, 4-3, L: King, J, 1-1, Sv: King, M, 5)

A Dunning reversal

Dane Dunning had struggled in his previous four outings leading up to the series opener against the Yankees. Dunning had given up a total of 13 runs in those four games since returning from the paternity list, but the Dunning that faced New York was far more efficient and made the pitches in the biggest moments when he needed to.

Staying effective in the strike zone helped limit Dunning’s pitch count per inning to around 12 over seven innings. Three of those big pitches resulted in double plays in key situations. In the 1st and 3rd innings, following walks to open the frames, Dunning induced double plays to halt the momentum. To close out his final full inning, he got an inning-ending double play after an Anthony Rizzo single in a game Texas was leading 2-1.

The seven innings marked a season-high for Dunning, and the righty was asked to get through the 8th, as well, but allowed two singles to start off the frame, prompting the need for relief.

Alot of noise being made about the Rangers offense, but absolutely no one is talking about how good Dane Dunning has been this year.

6-1, 2.76 ERA, 1.17 WHIP. 3.94 FIP, AND only 4 hrs given up in 17 appearances. 71 damn innings. Consistent. Solid. https://t.co/WBfsYQ8o9g — wOBA Fett (@exwildcard) June 24, 2023

While John King was able to retire the next three batters in order, one of them crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly which tied the game and gave Dunning a no-decision. Still, after a string of less-than-optimal outings, a seven-inning, two-run performance was a welcome sight for manager Bruce Bochy and the Rangers.

Gray matter

If you’ve ever tried to time your turn signal to the beat of a song, the clicks match up with the drums for a few measures, then they get completely off sync to become a discordant mess. Right now, the three major facets of the game of baseball aren’t syncing for the Rangers. That was definitely the case on Saturday afternoon.

Jon Gray, making his second start following a scratch due to a blister, had a tremendous bounce back performance against the Yankees in the middle game of the series. In his previous outing, Gray struggled with command and efficiency, getting hit hard and tagged for six runs in just 2 ⅓ innings of work. In that game, against the Blue Jays, the offense was able to pick Gray up and get the win.

Against New York, Gray tossed five innings of one-run ball, being pulled after 82 pitches, not because of a blister flare-up, but because of workload management with the need to ease him back into the rotation after missing the earlier start.

It was a good outing, even though one of the three hits Gray allowed was a solo home run. Gray came away feeling like he had an outing that he could build off of. The bullpen, tasked with three innings of keeping the deficit at one run, was fantastic. Even better, it only took two relievers to do it, as Grant Anderson was able to keep the Yankees quiet over two innings of four-strikeout relief, and Joe Barlow threw one shutout inning.

But, while the pitching was better than good on this afternoon, the Texas offense was silenced completely by the Yankees. It took Luis Severino and four relievers to keep the Rangers off balance, and even though Texas had eight hits, they were scattered throughout the game and the team went just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. The one hit did not score a run, as Nathaniel Lowe was thrown out at the plate attempting to score.

Texas was shut out 1-0, marking the second time Gray has surrendered just one run in his performance and received zero run support over his last three starts.

Ambushing the ace

As is the case with most aces, scoring early and making them throw pitches is key. The Rangers were able to do both against Gerrit Cole. While there were several opportunities throughout the game to take a commanding lead in Sunday’s finale, the Rangers capitalized on their earliest ones, ambushing Cole and the Yankees in the first two innings.

Jonah Heim takes Gerrit Cole to the bleachers! pic.twitter.com/oFhnVk7XqO — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 25, 2023

The first two batters of the game, Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, tagged Cole for a double and a single, getting the Rangers out to a 1-0 lead. At the start of the second inning, it was Jonah Heim, ambushing Cole with a first-pitch, lead off home run to get the Rangers to a 2-0 lead. Not to be outdone, Ezequiel Duran and Leody Taveras came through later in the inning with two doubles to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead.

Unfortunately for Texas, Cole settled in and prevented the Rangers from running away with the game and the New York bullpen tossed zeroes for the rest of the afternoon to give the Yankees an opportunity to come back.

Bullpen gamble goes bust

Even with the offense stalled out, Nathan Eovaldi was able to hold a 3-2 lead for Texas in the finale. However, an injury to a key bullpen piece came around to bite the Rangers. Jose Leclerc went on the injured list on Saturday with a sprained ankle and Texas recalled Yerry Rodriguez. In just six appearances with the big league club, Rodriguez had a 3.38 ERA, but had last appeared on June 12 against the Angels.

The big spot came up in the bottom of the 8th. With Eovaldi out and Josh Sborz expended, King, the ground ball pitcher who had relieved Dunning on Friday and allowed the sacrifice fly that tied the game, gave up a double and single to start the 8th. Even though he got Gleyber Torres to fly out with no movement from the runners, Bochy opted for a different look and called on Rodriguez.

Rodriguez immediately gave up a two-run double to Harrison Bader, intentionally walked Anthony Rizzo and gave up a running-scoring single to the struggling Giancarlo Stanton to register another blown save for the Rangers’ bullpen and put the Yankees up 5-3. This resulted in the Rangers losing the series and wasting a game in which they handed Cole his shortest outing of the year.