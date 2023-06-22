Rangers survive controversial call to claim series in Chicago

A puzzling replay review might have contributed to a loss but the Texas Rangers still wound up with the series win over the Chicago White Sox.

ARLINGTON, Texas — As the Texas Rangers inch closer to July and the end of the season’s first half, the Chicago White Sox put up a good fight in their own attempt to climb the AL Central standings.

Between some good starting pitching and some flashes of the league-leading offense, there was a lot to like from the Rangers but there was a pretty important call made at home plate in the middle game of the series that halted Texas’ winning streak and dominated the baseball landscape. Jonah Heim’s plate-blocking violation appeared to be a good play to everyone except the MLB replay office in Chelsea, New York.

The Rangers picked up a series win but it’s the play at the plate that will be debated and remembered.

Game 72: Texas 5 , Chicago 2 (W: Heaney, 5-4, L: Banks, 0-2, Sv: Smith, 13)

, Chicago 2 (W: Heaney, 5-4, L: Banks, 0-2, Sv: Smith, 13) Game 73: Texas 6, Chicago 7 (W: Graveman 2-3, L: Anderson, 1-1)

(W: Graveman 2-3, L: Anderson, 1-1) Game 74: Texas 6, Chicago 3 (W: Perez, 7-3, L: Kopech, 3-6)

A baffling bailout

Let's get this out of the way first – the controversial call that impacted the loss on Tuesday night did not end the game nor did it even cost the Rangers the lead. The White Sox had already tied the score right before the fateful play at the plate. Texas had their chances before and after the call to render such a decision moot.

Having been given a fresh 6-4 lead to protect entering the bottom of the 8th, reliever Grant Anderson returned after appearing in the 7th and struggled in his second frame. After Chicago got runners on, it was former Ranger Elvis Andrus – who entered the series hitting below the Mendoza line – that tied the game with a single. Rookie Zach Remillard was up next, and that’s when things started to go a little crooked.

Remillard, who had three days of MLB service time under his belt, produced a single with Andrus in scoring position. Travis Jankowski played it on a bounce and threw a one-hop bullet to catcher Heim. Heim had his left foot on the back half of the plate and his right foot just in front of the left-handed hitter’s batter’s box; as the throw came in from Jankowski, Heim shuffled to his left, putting his left foot behind the right-handed hitter’s batter’s box and his right foot on the back half of the plate, leaving home plate easily accessible to Andrus, who slid head first into the plate.

outfield view of jonah heim's plate-blocking violation 👀 pic.twitter.com/sAlfND2Ji0 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 21, 2023

Jankowski’s throw, though, got there just as Andrus started his slide, and Heim took one knee to the ground and swiped Andrus across his arms. He was very clearly out and the game was set to go to the 9th tied 6-6.

Except the White Sox, who had nothing to lose by doing so, decided to challenge the call and also reviewed the legality of Heim’s positioning at the plate. The MLB Rules state that a fielder may not directly impede access to the base unless they are in the process of getting into position to receive a throw. However, since Heim left the entire front right half of the plate completely exposed during the entirety of the play, he was in violation of precisely nothing.

Except the MLB Replay Command Center inexplicably saw differently, somehow. So differently that manager Bruce Bochy was dumbfounded, calling it “one of the worst” officiating decisions that he has seen in his 45 years around the majors.

MLB’s decision overturned the call and handed the White Sox a gift for the lead. The Rangers couldn’t answer in the top of the ninth.

Again, the play at the plate didn’t cost the Rangers the game, in that it didn’t end it right then and there; but it certainly had an impact on the viability of winning as the difference was a tied game versus trailing with three outs to go. For his consternation, Bochy suffered his 80th career ejection, as broadcasters and journalists, both local and national alike, decried the call before Texas went quietly in the 9th.

Refreshing rebounds

Book-ending the abomination that was the middle game of this series, the Rangers saw two pitchers take the mound who sorely needed quality performances after troubling trends in June. Each delivered.

Andrew Heaney took the hill in the series opener. Going into this game, Heaney had averaged just 3 ⅔ innings per start in June and had given up eight earned runs. His last start, against division rival Los Angeles, was especially grueling, as, even though he only gave up one run, he labored and couldn’t make it through the 4th inning.

The lefty from Oklahoma fared much better against the White Sox, holding Chicago to just two hits through five innings. In the sixth, he gave up two solo homers that put the White Sox on the board before an Eloy Jimenez single ended his evening. All in all, Heaney threw 90 pitches and gave up just those two runs while making it a bit deeper into the contest for an improved outing.

The finale saw Martin Perez pitching in a game on the road, a situation where he has struggled heavily this year. Over nine road games so far this year, Perez had produced an ERA of 6.50 with opponents hitting a full .100 points higher against him than at Globe Life Field.

On this night, though, Perez was sharp and efficient. Perez threw 100 pitches, walked only two and surrendered three runs, only two earned. He gave up just four hits over a full seven innings of work, a mark which matches his longest of the season. Count it as a quality start for Perez, his second in a row.

The last time the 2022 All-Star had consecutive quality starts came earlier in May, against Colorado and Pittsburgh. The outing that followed those, against Detroit, Perez lasted just 4 ⅔ innings and gave up six earned runs. Perez’ next start will come against the Tigers, this time in Arlington.

All-Stars make their bid

As of writing, only Marcus Semien leads his position in the All-Star balloting among Rangers players. Josh Jung is second to Matt Chapman at third base, Heim is third behind Adley Rutschman and Salvador Perez to be the AL’s starting catcher, Adolis Garcia is sitting behind six others in the AL outfield, and Ezequiel Duran is three behind Garcia. Throughout the White Sox series, each candidate had some very meaningful contributions.

Semien, who had been in a bit of a rut going into the series, had a hit in all three games and scored two runs. Jung, whose fire has not been extinguished since the season started, had three hits in the opener, launching his 15th homer and scoring two runs. Garcia finished the series with a five-game hitting streak, getting four hits over the three game set, scoring a run in each and driving in two, including one on a laser beam of a homer in the second game. Duran had four hits in the series, including a homer in the finale to go with two RBI.

Then there’s Seager, who may have seen a five-game hitting streak end on Wednesday, but also had four hits in the first two games of the series, including a five-RBI game in the second match.

Jonah Heim doing the challenge motion as he rounds the bases after getting called for blocking the plate in last night's game pic.twitter.com/VzqIQ2qNDV — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 22, 2023

Heim, meanwhile, in addition to being at the center of the controversy in the middle game, had three hits in the series, including a massive three-run shot in the finale to earn a little revenge. Overall, Heim drove in five runs over the three games.

Each of these Rangers are making their best cases to embrace the “popularity contest” that is the fan-based All-Star voting. In doing so, they’re continuing to help Texas win series after series.

Do you think MLB made the right call on the overturned play at the plate? Share your thoughts with Matt on Twitter @FisherWritesMLB.