No rest for the weary: Rangers continue first half marathon in Boston

The Texas Rangers don’t have the luxury to ponder their recent misfortunes as they begin their final road trip of the first half in Boston.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers take to the road one last time before the All-Star break, kicking things off with an early afternoon start in Boston against the Red Sox in celebration of Independence Day.

Texas is in the middle of a rough stretch not only in the standings – as they most recently suffered a losing homestand – but also with the schedule itself as they continue their 17 games in 17 days slog up to the All-Star break at Fenway.

Where Boston’s coming from

The American League East is a funny thing. Boston, with a record of 43-42, are in the basement of their division, 13 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. Their record, however, would earn them a fourth-place spot in the Rangers’ American League West, but they would be leading the American League Central. They are 3.5 out of a Wild Card spot, with the Angels and Blue Jays ahead of them.

Speaking of the Blue Jays, the Red Sox are coming off of a three-game sweep of their northern rivals. This included two games where they scored late and preserved their lead with their recently named All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. Furthermore, the Red Sox outscored Toronto 17-10 through those three games, including a shutout in the opener.

For a team whose run differential is a measly +12, a sweep with some home run-heavy production was a welcome sight. All year, the Red Sox offense has been looking like the Rangers’ offense did in June: spotty, with mixed results, and struggling to be cohesive.

Prior to sweeping Toronto, Boston had lost five in a row, hitting just .211 over that stretch, during which they faced the White Sox and Marlins. In June, despite sweeping the Yankees and Twins in the middle of the month, the Sox lost series to the White Sox, Marlins, Rockies, Guardians and Rays. Their pitching in the month was middle of the road, as the staff posted a 3.82 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and with opponents hitting .249 against them.

This Red Sox team has also been besieged by injuries, limiting their ability in a tough division. Starters Chris Sale and Corey Kluber have suffered a stress fracture and shoulder inflammation, respectively, and have pitched a total of 26 games for the club so far.

Looks like Garrett Whitlock dodged a major bullet, per @Sean_McAdam.



“The Red Sox had no official word on the results of that bit of testing, but according to a baseball source, the nature of the injury is not being considered a major setback for the righthander.”



Major relief. pic.twitter.com/nQN2tt8DP6 — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) July 3, 2023

Starter Tanner Houck was struck in the face by a line drive and is recovering with a metal plate in his face. Starter Garret Whitlock also came out of his start on Sunday after one inning with elbow tightness and he hit the IL.

Things to watch for

Game 86: 12:35 PM CT - RHP Dane Dunning (7-1, 2.69 ERA) vs. Undecided

Game 87: 6:10 PM CT - RHP Jon Gray (6-4, 3.21 ERA) vs. RHP Brayan Bello (5-5, 3.08 ERA)

Game 88: 6:10 PM CT - RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-3, 2.64 ERA) vs. RHP Kutter Crawford (3-4, 3.92 ERA)

At the time of writing, every starter for this series for both teams is still officially listed as TBD. As mentioned above, the Red Sox have a lot of things to sort out with their rotation, as they are down yet another starter, but Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford are expected to appear at some point this week.

For Texas, it lines up that Dane Dunning should start in the Independence Day opener. Dunning last pitched a gem against Detroit on Wednesday, nearly going the distance with a complete game shutout before a two-run homer with two-outs in the 9th pulled Yerry Rodriguez in to close out a 10-2 victory. Dunning had some inconsistencies to start the month of June, before his three most recent starts seemed to right the ship.

Dane Dunning tonight:



— 8.2 IP

— 4 Hits Allowed

— 2 ERA

— 10 Ks 0 BB

— 100 Pitches (75 Strikes)



Lowered his season ERA to 2.69#StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/X9kFXyKJzg — Rangers Muse (@MuseRangers) June 29, 2023

After Dunning pitched against the Tigers, spot starter Cody Bradford was given a turn in the Detroit finale to push Jon Gray back to pitch against the Astros. Bradford gave Texas 4 ⅓ solid innings of three-run ball, striking out eight and walking three against the Tigers in a loss. Bradford pitched in relief on Monday so he’s likely out as an option to start in this series.

Gray, for his part, could not follow up his one-run outing against New York in his second to last start of June, and allowed all five of Houston’s runs in six innings of work in the loss on Friday. He’s next expected on Wednesday against the Red Sox. At times, Gray has been the Rangers second best pitcher. However, he has now had two starts since his one-run, complete game loss against the Cardinals back on June 7 where he’s given up season highs in runs.

If the Rangers do opt to monkey around with the rotation to give Nathan Eovaldi extra rest before he pitches in the 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle, that would come in the finale. That all could depend on how the first two games of the series go.

With the Rangers losing ground on the Astros during the series in Arlington, the AL West leaders need to take advantage of facing two last place teams in a row to end the first half and pile on some wins before a much-deserved break.

Do you think the Rangers can rebound on the road at Boston? Share your predictions with Matt on Twitter @FisherWritesMLB.