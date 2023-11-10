'Bring on the Astros, we'll sweep them too' | Rangers fans react to ALCS sweep of Baltimore Orioles

We spoke to fans after the Game 3 win against the Orioles. Seems like Rangers fans are ready for Houston.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers clinched their spot in the ALCS after a dominating 7-1 win in Game 3 over the Baltimore Orioles, their second straight series sweep in this playoff run.

Rangers fans, understandably, were rather pumped following the win. WFAA's Matt Howerton spoke to numerous fans in the concourse of Globe Life Field in the moments after grabbing the series win.

There was a constant message for some rivals to the south: "We want Houston."

Numerous Rangers fans we spoke with welcomed the challenge of facing off against Texas' biggest rival for all the marbles.

"Bring on the Astros and we'll sweep them too," one fan told WFAA. "All the way to the World Series. This is our year. This is the Rangers' year."

"[Game 3 against the Orioles] was perfect. We got the bats swinging. We got the people we need to step up. We're doing great. We want Houston, baby," said another fan. "We want 'em. It doesn't matter. We're ready."

The Rangers await the winner of the other ALDS series between the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins. Houston leads Minnesota in their series, 2-1, with Game 4 slated for 6:07 p.m. CT.