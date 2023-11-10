Texas is going to the ALCS! Here's a look at the schedule and tickets

Texas will go on the road to begin the series (again) and will host Games 3 and 4 at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have advanced to the ALCS for the first time since 2011 after sweeping the 101-win Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS.

Their opponent has yet to be determined, but they'll face either the Houston Astros or Minnesota Twins. Houston leads that ALDS series 2-1 as of Wednesday morning, with Game 4 slated to start at 6:07 p.m. CT. Even though we don't necessarily know exactly who Texas will face, we do know the schedule for the ALCS. Texas will go on the road to begin the series (again) and will host Games 3 and 4 at Globe Life Field.

ALCS schedule

Game 1: at TBD, Sunday, Oct. 15 – time TBD

Game 2: at TBD, Monday, Oct. 16 – time TBD

Game 3: vs. TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 18 – time TBD

Game 4: vs. TBD, Thursday, Oct. 19 – time TBD

*Game 5: vs. TBD, Friday, Oct. 20 – time TBD

*Game 6: at TBD, Sunday, Oct. 22 – time TBD

*Game 7: at TBD, Monday, Oct. 23 – time TBD

Home games denoted in BOLD. *Games 5-7 will only be played, if necessary.

Ticket information

Ticket prices are available online for Games 3, 4 and 5. WFAA looked at the prices posted on Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, StubHub and Vivid Seats. Here's a look at the lowest ticket prices to Rangers ALCS games, as of Wednesday, Oct. 11:

Ticketmaster: Game 3: $184; Game 4: $234; Game 5: $173

SeatGeek: Game 3: $174; Game 4: $220; Game 5: $261

StubHub: Game 3: $185; Game 4: $242; Game 5: $357

Vivid Seats: Game 3: $161; Game 4: $210; Game 5: $298

Reminder: These are just the cheapest tickets available for the seats in the upper sections. Ticket prices vary depending on the section and which game you want. Most tickets around the ball park fell within the $250 to $700 range. Some tickets were priced at more than $1,000.