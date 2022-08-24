Texas Rangers release 2023 schedule

The Rangers will open the 2023 season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Rangers fans, we now know when the 2023 MLB season will start, when the Rangers will play and where.

Texas will host the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2023 regular season opener at Globe Life Field on Thursday, March 30. It'll be the 30th time in 52 seasons that Texas has opened its season at home and the sixth time in the last eight years.

After opening the year against the Phillies, the Rangers will host the Baltimore Orioles for three games. Eighteen of the first 30 games will be played at Globe Life Field.

The season will conclude with a seven-game road trip to the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

Here is a breakdown of the 2023 schedule:

Division Games: 52 total games (26 at home and 26 on the road) against four A.L. West Division opponents (decreased from 76). That will include 13 games each versus Houston, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland, and Seattle.

Intraleague Games: 64 total games (32 at home and 32 on the road) – down from 66 – against the other 10 American League teams. The Rangers will play seven games each against Detroit, Minnesota, New York Yankees, and Toronto and six games apiece versus Baltimore, Boston, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland, Kansas City, and Tampa Bay.

Interleague Games: 46 total games (23 games at home and 23 on the road) – up from 20 – against the 15 National League teams. Texas will face Arizona four times in a pair of home-and-home two-game series and the remaining 14 NL clubs three times each. The Rangers will host three-game series with Atlanta, Colorado, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and St. Louis and play three-game road sets at Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati, New York Mets, Pittsburgh, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington. It will be the first time the Brewers have played in Arlington since 2016.