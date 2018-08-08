ARLINGTON – Texas Live!, the entertainment district adjacent to Globe Life Park that will eventually sit beyond left field at the new Globe Life Field, opens to the public Thursday night.

The Rangers are out of town for a four-game series with the New York Yankees, but the restaurants and the “Arlington Backyard” live music area will be open for business for a grand opening weekend starting at 8 p.m.

Here’s the list of restaurants in Texas Live!

The Toadies will perform a live concert at 8 p.m. Thursday as part of the kickoff event.

So, how do you park at Texas Live? The Rangers released the following guidelines Wednesday:

• On days when there are no public events scheduled at either Globe Life Park in Arlington or AT&T Stadium, guests visiting Texas Live! may park complimentary in Lot B which is located just east on Randol Mill Road and Stadium Drive.

• On dates when the Texas Rangers have a home night game, guests visiting Texas Live! may park in Lot B (B-1 entrance off Randol Mill) without charge until 3:00pm. Guests arriving after 3:00pm will be charged the event parking rate.

• On days when the Texas Rangers have a home night game, guests visiting Texas Live! may park in Lot B for the event parking rate until the conclusion of the game, when complimentary parking is available.

• On event days at AT&T Stadium and/or public non-baseball events at Globe Life Park in Arlington, guests visiting Texas Live! may park in Lot B for the price being charged for the event. Please note price for Lot B parking may vary per event and the price will be posted accordingly.

Lot B will be reserved for the invitation-only Texas Live! opening ceremonies before the 8:00 p.m. opening time, but visitors can park complimentary in Lots M or D before then.

Check out a map of the parking lots surrounding Texas Live!

