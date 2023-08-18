Texas Rangers welcome Milwaukee Brewers for first place clash

The Texas Rangers have enjoyed success in August but their schedule gets tougher with the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers in town for a series.

ARLINGTON, Texas — How have the Milwaukee Brewers (65-56, 1st place NL Central) risen the ranks of the National League Central? It hasn’t been on the backs of the offense, which ranks last in the entire National League. It hasn’t necessarily been on the backs of the pitching, either, which is about middle of the pack in all of baseball. Instead, Milwaukee has won when it mattered most on their way to leading a division filled with upstarts.

With an inter-divisional record of 24-12 coming into this series, including a 10-3 record against the third-place Cincinnati Reds, the Brewers have simply outplayed their rivals. Their record as it stands would be good for second or third place in the other NL divisions and fourth place in the AL West and East. But they only have to be better than their Central division mates to reach October.

Regardless of competition level, Milwaukee is a first place team with a two game lead over the Chicago Cubs, and that gives them a lot to play for as they come into Arlington where the Texas Rangers (72-49, 1st place AL West) have their own division title agenda.

At the trade deadline

As mentioned, the Brewers severely needed an upgrade on the offensive side at the deadline. Before the All-Star break, Milwaukee’s offensive slash line was at .232/.312/.377. They ranked near the bottom of the NL in several categories, but were tops in one category – strikeouts. To that end, they made two moves to upgrade their offense. Milwaukee first acquired Carlos Santana from the Pirates and then acquired Mark Canha from the Mets.

Incumbent first baseman, Rowdy Tellez, put up an awful batting average of .213 and an average on-base percentage at .285, although he slugged .388. The portly lefty has been on the injured list since July with forearm inflammation and a fractured left ring finger. He could be activated at the start of the series in Arlington, and maybe the return of Tellez can distract from the fact that the Brewers’ two trade deadline acquisitions haven’t been productive at all.

Together Santana and Canha are hitting .186 since the start of the month – not exactly the offensive upgrade that the Brewers were hoping for. But it hasn’t just been the first basemen and newcomers that have underproduced. Besides Christian Yelich and catcher William Contreras (.287 and .273 respectively), nobody in the Brewers lineup who have played the majority of the season has registered a batting average of higher than .225. Stats like batting average don’t always tell the whole story unless they’re at extreme ends of the spectrum, and .225 as a benchmark for the offense qualifies as a pretty bad offense.

The other move that the Brewers made at the deadline was to augment their bullpen, which has been one of their strengths this year. They traded for Andrew Chafin from the Arizona Diamondbacks, but the lefty hasn’t exactly been a superstar for the Brew Crew. In just six games with Milwaukee, Chafin has given up four runs in five innings.

If nothing else, Chafin is good for depth, as the real stars in the Brewers’ bullpen are their closer, Devin Williams, and setup man Joel Payamps. Williams, whose “Airbender” pitch has made for plenty of pitching highlights has saved 28 games for Milwaukee while putting up a 1.36 ERA and 0.95 WHIP to go along with 70 strikeouts and a 13.6 K/9 rate in 48 games.

Payamps, meanwhile, bounced around quite a bit during four seasons in the big leagues but seems to have found his niche with the Brewers pitching in 53 games with a 1.79 ERA, a 0.867 WHIP, 62 strikeouts and a 5.64 K/BB ratio.

The matchups

Game 122: 7:05 PM CT – RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.99 ERA) vs. LHP Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.17 ERA)

Game 123: 3:05 PM CT – RHP Freddie Peralta (9-8, 4.08 ERA) vs. RHP Dane Dunning (9-4, 3.10 ERA)

Game 124: 1:35 PM CT – RHP Adrian Houser (4-4, 4.43 ERA) vs. RHP Max Scherzer (12-4, 3.67 ERA)

The Texas starting three against Milwaukee for this weekend series begins with Andrew Heaney on Friday night. Heaney was given a short leash by Bruce Bochy in his last appearance, potentially due to being under the weather in the Bay Area.

While Heaney only gave up one run, the lefty battled command issues to go along with the illness, throwing 40 pitches in just 1 ⅓ innings of work. Nevertheless, Hall-of-Fame-bound manager Bochy realized that Heaney wasn’t at his best and removed him early. Prior to that, though, Heaney had put up two scoreless starts in August, going seven innings against the White Sox and six against the Marlins. If back to full strength, Heaney would like to have an outing more along those lines.

Bochy will send Dane Dunning to the mound on Saturday. The most consistent Rangers’ starter all year, Dunning is coming off one of his best starts of the year, a seven-inning, 12-strikeout, no-walk performance against the Giants. He earned a no decision in that game, as Texas would lose in the 10th inning, but he mowed down the Giants with artful pitch selection. In August, Dunning has put up an ERA of 2.18 while striking out 29 batters in 20 ⅔ innings.

Dane Dunning is the 8th pitcher in Rangers history with an outing of 12+ K and 0 BB.



3-Yu Darvish

2-Nolan Ryan

1-DANE DUNNING, Bobby Witt, Matt Perisho, Cliff Lee, Cole Hamels, Jon Gray — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) August 13, 2023

“Mad” Max Scherzer will take on the Brewers on Sunday afternoon, coming off of a masterful outing himself. In the opener in the previous series against the Los Angeles Angels, Scherzer hurled seven innings of one-hit ball while striking out 11 Halos.

Scherzer is now undefeated since joining Texas, and has posted a 1.80 ERA in those three starts. With the Mets, Scherzer logged a 4.01 ERA and cited a lack of slider control as one of the main mechanical reasons for his poor performance in Queens. After posting a career-high 1.9 HR/9 with the Mets, Max has allowed just one home run total over his 20 innings of work as a member of the Rangers.

The Brewers will kick off the series with one of their bright pitchers, Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff, who has enjoyed great success during his seven years with the Brewers, is making just his third start since returning from the injured list. The righty made two starts to begin the season before landing on the IL with shoulder inflammation. He has started twice in August, both respectable efforts, pitching five innings of two-run ball against the Pirates and 6 ⅓ innings of two-run ball against the White Sox.

Opposing Dunning on Saturday is righty Freddie Peralta. Peralta has had an up and down year, leveling out somewhat in the weeks leading up to the All-Star break. In July, Peralta had four starts, giving up a total of nine runs. In August, the one-time ace for the Brew Crew has had three quality starts in a row, with his most recent one being six shutout innings against the White Sox.

Eight-year veteran Adrian Houser will be Scherzer’s opponent in Sunday’s finale. Houser’s ERA sits at 4.43, but it’s not that he’s necessarily pitched poorly, he just doesn’t go deep into games. Houser has been averaging around 90 pitches per start which has been getting him through around five innings of work. Houser’s most recent outing was against the Dodgers, where he allowed three earned runs in just 5 ⅓ innings of work, striking out six in 75 pitches.

The Rangers have the added advantage of enjoying a day off before this series. The Brewers, meanwhile, wrapped up an excruciating series in Los Angeles, a series in which they got swept. The finale of that series was not an afternoon game, and ended just after 11:30 Central Time.

The pitchers that the Rangers are sending to the mound against the Brewers this weekend are all enjoying some strikeout prowess right now, while the Brewers continue to lead the National League in getting rung up. The games in this series have the look of tight pitchers’ duels, but Texas appears to have the edge in firepower at the plate.