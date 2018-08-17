The sixth triple play in Texas Rangers team history turned out to be an incredibly rare one.

Texas turned a seldom-seen 5-4 triple play in the top of the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night. Things got a little strange, but with the bases loaded, the Rangers retired all three runners, making it the first triple play in which the batter was not retired since June 3, 1912, according to STATS.

Angels hitter David Fletcher smoked a grounder to Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar, who caught the ball on a short hop. Profar stepped on third for a force out and tagged out runner Taylor Ward, who appeared to believe Profar caught the ball in the air and was retreating to the bag. Profar then threw to Rougned Odor at second base for another force out and the 5-4 triple play.

"It was an all-around heads-up play by Profar," said Rangers manager Jeff Banister. "Very slow heartbeat in that moment."

After some initial confusion umpires sorted things out, and Texas had a triple play not seen in over a century.

"Every runner thought it was a line drive, so that’s why we got the triple play," said Profar."

Texas trailed 6-3 at the time of the triple play. Profar, playing third in place of injured Adrian Beltre, went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in the sixth to help the Rangers rally for an 8-6 win. Odor singled in the go-ahead run as Texas scored four in the eighth.

Contributing: Associated Press.

