The Texas Rangers have suspended all promotions involving Papa John’s Pizza after the company’s former CEO found himself in hot water over the use of a racial slur.

Papa John himself, John Schnatter, resigned as chairman of the pizza company’s board this week after he confirmed a report that he used the n-word on a conference call earlier this year.

He had already resigned as CEO in January in the wake of comments he made about National Anthem protests before NFL games hurting pizza sales.

Papa John’s had been the official pizza sponsor of the NFL – that’s now Pizza Hut – and an advertising agreement with several MLB teams, including the Rangers.

The pizza chain for some time has offered a 50 percent discount the day after the Rangers score seven or more runs.

The Rangers did not provide additional comment on the decision to suspend Papa John's promotions.

Executives at the company decided it would remove Schnatter's face from logos and marketing materials, according to the Associated Press. His face was off at least some materials by late morning Friday, though the company said the details and exact timing for everything were still being worked out.

The pizza chain said there are no plans to change its name.

Contributing: The Associated Press

© 2018 WFAA