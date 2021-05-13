Beloved Rangers superfan Shirley Kost, better known as the 'Cookie Lady', dies

She was a fan-favorite, a warm-hearted baker of delicious cookies, and a saint

One of the most beloved fans in the history of the Texas Rangers has passed away.

Shirley Kost was a fixture at Rangers spring training every year, and was routinely at the ballpark handing out her famous cookies. She died Thursday morning after a long bout with COVID-19. She was 82 years old.

The "Cookie Lady," as she was famously known, was like a grandmother-figure to many of the players, as she developed a relationship with each of them, over her many years at spring training. Her cookies weren't just for the players. She would hand them out to other fans, media, front office personnel - she was a friend to everyone.

“The Texas Rangers mourn the passing of a longtime loyal and very passionate fan today,” the club said in a statement. “Shirley Kost has been part of the Rangers’ family for over 30 years. Shirley was affectionately known as the ‘Cookie Lady’ as she tirelessly baked and brought thousands of cookies to Rangers players, staff and broadcasters.

“We won’t soon forget Shirley’s unwavering support and enthusiasm for the team and its players and coaches over so many seasons. This is a very sad day. The Rangers send their thoughts and prayers to Cal and the entire Kost family at this very difficult time.”