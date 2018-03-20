Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez apparently exacted his revenge on the bull that broke Perez’ right elbow during the offseason.

The lefty claims a bull charged at him while he was sitting on top of a corral at his Venezuelan ranch this winter. When he tried to jump out of the way, he fell to the ground and broke his non-throwing elbow.

The punishment? The bull was slaughtered.

"I killed him and I ate him," Perez told the Star-Telegram.

According to the paper, Perez told his brother, who was apparently present at the time of the attack, to kill the bull after his surgery in December.

"It was good meat," Perez said. "No more bull."

Perez made the comments Sunday after his first Spring Training start of 2018, in which he allowed one run in five innings.

It was initially believed Perez would miss the first month of the season because of the injury. Earlier this spring, though, he said he’d be ready for Opening Day.

“I know I’m going too fast, but that’s how I feel and I’ll be ready to help the team,” he said before the team’s first full-squad workout Feb. 20.

