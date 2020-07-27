Rangers' Corey Kluber out 4 weeks due to muscle tear in shoulder

He left Sunday's game after his first inning as a Ranger "while experiencing tightness behind his right shoulder," officials said.

Texas Rangers pitcher Corey Kluber will be sitting out for four weeks due to a tear of the major muscle in his right shoulder, team officials said Monday.

Kluber, who played baseball at Coppell High School, left Sunday's game after his first inning as a Ranger "while experiencing tightness behind his right shoulder," officials said.

He was examined by a team doctor and underwent an MRI Sunday evening. He was diagnosed with a grade 2 tear of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder. No surgery is required.

Kluber will be placed on the injured reserves list.

He was acquired from Cleveland last December.