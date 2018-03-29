ARLINGTON – Opening Day is like a first date.

You're looking for chemistry. Compatibility. And that spark.

If you find that spark, you know you've got something special.

Last year, the Houston Astros trapped lightning in a bottle, winning their first World Series thanks to a young and talented roster.

The Astros pose the biggest threat to the Rangers and the rest of Major League Baseball in 2018. But Texas can make a statement in the Thursday's opener.

Lefty Cole Hamels gets the start for the Rangers, and he has a 3.03 ERA against Houston over the last three years. Astros Opening Day pitcher Justin Verlander will face a Rangers lineup that looks almost identical to last year’s – a lineup that was top-10 in runs scored and No. 3 in home runs.

What's different is the Rangers pitching rotation. Hamels and Martin Perez are the only returning starters.

They're joined by newcomers Doug Fister, Matt Moore and Mike Minor. Meanwhile, the situation at closer is still unclear.

If the Rangers find stability on the mound, they should score enough runs to win games and make the playoffs.

