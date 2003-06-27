Which MLB team has scored the most runs in league history? The Texas Rangers.

In a 2007 game against the Baltimore Orioles, the Texas Rangers scored 30 runs and over half of those in the final two innings.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Angles-Colorado Rockies game was the talk of the Internet Saturday night, as the Angels shot out to a massive lead and never looked back.

A monstrous 13-run third inning broke the game wide open, and after an eight-run fourth inning, the Angels found themselves up 23-0 (they scored two runs in the second inning). You start to think ... what is the most runs ever scored in an MLB game.

True to form, the answer is the ball club that's lighting up the score sheet this season: the Texas Rangers (from 1900 onward). Texas scored 30 runs in a win over the Baltimore Orioles in August 2007.

The Rangers were scoreless through the first three innings of that game, but scored five in the fourth, nine in the sixth, 10 in the eighth and another six in the ninth.

The Rangers went 18-for-25 (.720) with runners in scoring position in the game.

Texas also scored 26 runs against Baltimore in April of 1996.

Here are the other 25-plus runs in a game since 1900:

Rangers, 30 -- at Orioles (3) on Aug. 22, 2007

Braves, 29 -- vs. Marlins (9) on Sept. 9, 2020

White Sox, 29 -- at Kansas City A's (6) on April 23, 1955

Red Sox, 29 -- vs. St. Louis Browns (4) on June 8, 1950

Blue Jays, 28 -- at Red Sox (5) on July 22, 2022

Cardinals, 28 -- at Phillies (6) on July 6, 1929

Indians, 27 -- vs. Red Sox (3) on July 7, 1923

Rangers, 26 -- vs. Orioles (7) on April 19, 1996

Cubs, 26 -- at Rockies (7) on Aug. 18, 1995

Phillies, 26 -- vs. Mets (7) on June 11, 1985

Indians, 26 -- at St. Louis Browns (3) on Aug. 12, 1948

New York Giants, 26 -- vs. Brooklyn Dodgers (8) on April 30, 1944

Cubs, 26 -- vs. Phillies (23) on Aug. 25, 1922

Reds, 26 -- vs. Boston Rustlers (3) on June 4, 1911

Red Sox, 25 -- vs. Marlins (8) on June 27, 2003

Yankees, 25 -- at Philadelphia A's (2) on May 24, 1936

Indians, 25 -- vs. Philadelphia A's (7) on May 11, 1930

Brooklyn Superbas, 25 -- at Reds (6) on Sept. 23, 1901

New York Giants, 25 -- at Reds (13) on June 9, 1901