The Texas Rangers have released their schedule for the 2019 season – the last before the team moves to its new, retractable-roof stadium across the street from Globe Life Park.

Opening Day will be on Thursday, March 28 as the Rangers open the season with three games in four days against the Chicago Cubs.

The longest home stand of the year comes May 30 - June 9, when the Rangers play 10 games in 11 days. The longest road trip comes July 19-28, when the team has 10 straight games against division foes, bookended by off days.

Some notable visitors to Arlington are the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees over the final six games to be played at Globe Life Park, from Sept. 24-29.

The St. Louis Cardinals, the Rangers’ 2011 World Series opponent, come to town May 17-19. The hated Toronto Blue Jays make one visit May 3-5.

Texas will play eight interleague series, including two two-game sets with the Diamondbacks (April 9-10, July 16-17) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (April 30-May 1 and May 7-8).

Globe Life Field is set to open for the start of the 2020 season.

© 2018 WFAA