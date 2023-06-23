Grueling stretch for Rangers kicks off with showdown against Yankees

The Texas Rangers will play 17 games over the next 17 days before the conclusion of the first half, beginning with a showdown against the New York Yankees.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers and New York Yankees are set to clash again, this time in the Bronx. The last time that these two teams met came in Arlington at the end of April; a four-game set that kickstarted an incredible run for the Rangers throughout the entire month of May, as Texas would take three of four from the Yanks.

That series is also notable as it marked the last time that Jacob deGrom took the mound this season, pitching just 3 ⅔ innings in the second game of that series. Dane Dunning would take over for the next 3 ⅓ innings on his way to claiming deGrom’s spot in the rotation from that point forward.

Since that date, Dunning is 4-1 as a starter in eight starts and the Rangers have gone 31-17, thriving even without their ace. Now they’ve got to get it done in enemy territory as the end of the first half looms over the horizon.

Where New York’s coming from

The Yankees (41-34, 3rd AL East) set the table for Texas’ arrival by most recently hosting AL West division rival Seattle, where they took the series two games to one. Although in the finale on Thursday, in the one loss for New York, the Yankees gave up 10 runs to the Mariners in a 10-0 defeat.

Prior to that, New York suffered an embarrassing three-game sweep at the Boston Red Sox, as they’ve trudged along at 7-10 in the month of June. As the first half of the season starts coming to an end, New York finds itself in third place in the AL East behind the persistently hot Tampa Bay Rays and the upstart Baltimore Orioles.

New York does hold the second Wild Card spot, half a game ahead of Houston, but for the storied franchise in the Bronx, it’s championship or bust.

Thinking about Wild Card positioning won’t cut it for one of baseball’s big spenders and the Yankee fan base is always loud and boisterous about the team’s shortcomings when the team plays below expectations.

Yankees batting averages in June:



Stanton: 5-for-34 (.147).

LeMahieu: 6-for-31 (.194).

Rizzo: 3-for-41 (.073).

Gleyber: 7-for-41 (.171).

Donaldson: 6-for-34 (.176).

Volpe: 7-for-35 (.200). — Evan Daniel (@itsmrevandaniel) June 18, 2023

Despite having the second-highest payroll in baseball, the Yankees currently find themselves with a lot of dead money. Key figures like DJ LeMahieu, Josh Donaldson, and Giancarlo Stanton have either been injured or been in some major slumps. Add in Anthony Rizzo and you have several players earning $15-$20 million who have been performing poorly for New York this season.

Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge has continued his pace from last season but has had trouble staying on the field with injuries. Judge is currently on the injured list with a toe strain and won’t play in this series.

The New York rotation, already depleted since before the season started, took another hit, as 2022 All-Star Nestor Cortes hit the IL with a rotator cuff strain. He’s not expected to return until July.

The Yankees haven’t been bad, but they haven’t been great, which in Yankee-land is just as good as being bad. Their brightest spot has still been ace Gerritt Cole, although his month of May was pretty substandard, pitching to a 5.18 ERA. In fact, there’s only been one game from the start of May until now where Cole has had a scoreless outing, a May 17th start against Toronto.

While June has been much kinder to the righty, he’s not as untouchable as he appeared in the first month of the season.

Things to watch for

Game 75: 6:05 PM CT - RHP Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.78 ERA) vs. RHP Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.65 ERA)

Game 76: 3:05 PM CT - RHP Jon Gray (6-2, 2.96 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Severino (0-2, 6.30 ERA)

Game 77: 12:35 PM CT - LHP Andrew Heaney (5-4, 3.98 ERA) vs. RHP Gerritt Cole (8-1, 2.64 ERA)

The Rangers (46-28, 1st AL West) have not yet officially set their rotation for the series. In terms of probables based on the rotation, Dane Dunning, Jon Gray, and Andrew Heaney would be lined up to face the Yankees.

Texas begins a stretch without an off day that will conclude the first half; they’ll go 17 games in 17 days meaning they might want to mix things up to keep the starters fresh.

With the Houston Astros mixed into that set of series, the Rangers may look to inject a spot starter such as Cody Bradford or Owen White into the rotation and give a little extra rest to a rotation that, besides deGrom, hasn’t really suffered any major setbacks but still features several veterans with injury histories.

For the Yankees, they start out with Clarke Schmidt. Schmidt pitched against the Rangers the last time that the two clubs faced each other, taking the loss and giving up five earned runs on

ten hits on April 28. He hasn’t pitched terribly since the last time he faced Texas, giving up no more than three runs in any start, except for one very lopsided seven-run performance against the Rays.

The second game will see Luis Severino take the hill. Severino, who did not face Texas last time, will be making his 7th start for New York after missing time with a right lat muscle strain. Severino has had a rough go of it this month, giving up 19 earned runs in 18 ⅔ innings in June with four of those coming in his most recent start against Boston.

The Yankees’ ace Cole will take the hill in the Sunday afternoon finale. Cole was the author of New York’s only win in Arlington earlier this year when he allowed only two runs in 6 ⅔ innings in a 4-2 victory over Texas back on April 27. Cole also made some viral headlines with his last performance against Seattle.

It came in a contest in which he struck out eight Mariners, allowing just one run and doing what aces do – stop losing streaks.

He also struck out Jose Caballero in somewhat controversial fashion, after appearing to be fed up with the Mariners’ second baseman stretching the pitch clock to its limit. As the inning ended, Cole strode off the mound with a finger wag toward the Mariners’ dugout.

Gerrit Cole throws over the batter's head then wags his finger, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/Ghjc64WCih — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) June 21, 2023

The move gave the Yankees as much swagger as they’ve mustered in a season that has been fairly lackluster thus far.

Meanwhile, five Rangers made it to the second round of All-Star Voting, which will start on Monday following the series in New York. Catcher Jonah Heim, who surprised everyone by taking the second spot over the Royals’ Salvador Perez, will duel Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman. Second baseman Marcus Semien, who had a lock on first place from the get-go, will duke it out with Toronto’s Whit Merrifield on the reset ballot.

Third baseman Josh Jung, who surpassed the Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman in the latest tally, will try to become the first Rangers rookie to start an All-Star game. Corey Seager, who missed 31 games but has performed at above-All-Star levels will try to overtake Bo Bichette at shortstop. And Adolis Garcia, who rounded out the field in the outfield and will try to use the clean slate when fans start to vote again to earn his second All-Star nod.

In the meantime, Texas has the Yankees to contend with in New York.