Globe Life Field is the home of the Rangers. But this week, it’s Aaron Judge’s house

Yankees slugger hopes to make baseball history during the four-game series in Arlington.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARLINGTON, Texas — With one game down, Aaron Judge remains on the brink of history.

The Yankees outfielder came to Arlington with 61 home runs on the season – in a tie with the legendary Roger Maris.

Judge will break the American League home run record with his next home run.

With the Rangers having nothing at stake, some Rangers fans said they came to Globe Life Field simply hoping to witness history.

“From a baseball loving family, go Aaron!” said Kari Keller of Arlington.

There seemed to be more Yankees fans than Rangers fans in the stands Monday night.

“Almost feels like I’m in the Bronx right now,” said Kyle Straube, who grew up in Rochester, NY, but now lives in Austin.

He bought seats in left field several weeks ago and paid about $40 for them.

Some outfield seats are now on the market for more than $400, as fans clamor for a chance to catch a ball that experts estimate will be worth more than $2 million.

Rangers fans seemed to be in the minority - especially in those coveted left field seats.

Each time Judge came up to bat, the standing room only crowd behind sections 135 through 139 would swell.

Fans grabbed their cell phones, hoping to record history -- or even catch it.

Yes he’s a Yankee, but I found a few Rangers fans who wouldn’t mind witnessing #AaronJudge make baseball history in Arlington tonight. @wfaa ⚾️⚾️⚾️#ChasingNumber62 pic.twitter.com/oX0VgNSki1 — Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) October 3, 2022

In the middle of it all was the Miller family.

They bought seats to the game months ago to mark their son’s first birthday at the ballpark.

Tyler Miller lives in North Texas now, but his roots are deep in New Jersey.

He was holding his son Maximus in his lap in section 138.

Tyler’s father, David Miller, drove down from Jersey to be at this game.

He choked up describing the generational pull of baseball.

“Brought him to his first World Series game in 1998,” he said about Tyler. “He was in my arms. Now he gets to bring his son, my grandson. Wild. Truly wild.”

Judge didn’t make history Monday, but he has three more chances: a doubleheader at 1:05 and 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.