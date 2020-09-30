Globe Life Field to allow some in-person seating during NLCS, World Series games

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Globe Life Field is allowing in-person attendance for the National League Championship Series -- at least, in part.

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday it will allow limited seating at Globe Life for the National League Championship Series which starts on Oct. 12 and for the World Series which starts on Oct. 20.

The MLB will make 11,500 tickets available for each game, with 10,550 fans in the ballpark and 950 in suites, according to a news release.

The stadium's capacity, according to its website, is approximately 40,500 people.

The MLB is implementing the following health and safety precautions:

Tickets will be sold in "pods": four contiguous seats at a time. Individuals can only purchase one pod per NLCS and World Series game.

Seats in each pod cannot be broken up for sale

Each pod will be at least 6 feet away from other pods

No seats will be sold within 20 feet of where a player can be found on the field, like in the dugout or bullpen

Masks are mandatory for everyone except when eating or drinking

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the park

No bags except for infant/diaper bags and medical bags