Former Texas Rangers manager Pat Corrales dies at 82

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former Texas Rangers coach and manager Pat Corrales passed away on Sunday night at the age of 82, the team reported on Monday.

A veteran of more than 64 years in pro baseball, Corrales joined Texas’ major league coaching staff in 1976 and took over as manager on the final day of the 1978 season, guiding the club through the end of 1980.

His career record with the Rangers was 160-164 with a third-place finish in 1979 and a fourth-place finish in 1980.

Corrales went on to manage both in Philadelphia and Cleveland and was a Special Assistant to the General Manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers at the time of his passing.

Corrales is survived by his wife of 40 years, Donna Myers Corrales of Atlanta and Big Canoe, Ga.; daughters Rena C. Hammerness of Austin and Patricia C. Collins of Williamstown, N.J.; and son Jason P. Corrales of San Diego, Calif. He was preceded in death by son Patrick D.P. Corrales of Atlanta and daughter Michele D. Pollitt of Williamstown, N.J.

Funeral services will be held at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at 10 a.m.

The family will reportedly receive guests after the service in Kenny Hall, which is adjacent to the Cathedral. A graveside service is planned to take place at 2 p.m. at the Big Canoe Chapel in Marble Hill, Ga.