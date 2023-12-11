Everything we know about Rangers star Corey Seager's injury

The Rangers announced Seager was out with "hamstring tightness," the extent of which remained unclear Tuesday night.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rangers' 8-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night had plenty of highs and lows, all capped by Jonah Heim's three-run walkoff homer in the bottom of the 10th inning.

But it was a play in the fifth inning that Texas fans were likely still thinking about.

Star shortstop Corey Seager hit a flyball to the leftfield corner, which was empty as Kansas City's had shifted its outfielders against the lefty. Seager likely had himself a rare standup triple. But as he rounded first base and headed for second, he pulled up with a hamstring injury.

Seager had to leave the game, though he was able to walk off on his power.

Here's what we know about his injury and his status moving forward:

What's his official injury?

The Rangers announced Seager was out with "hamstring tightness," the extent of which remained unclear Tuesday night.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy couldn't provide much more in his postgame press conference. Bochy said he had spoken only briefly to Seager, who wasn't in the clubhouse when it was opened to reporters after the game.

“We’ll re-evaluate him," Bochy told reporters. "You know, he’s got some tightness there and we’ll see where we’re at (Wednesday).”

The Rangers are expected to evaluate Seager's injury Wednesday and could have an update on his status.

If the club determines the injury will keep him sidelined for a bit, Seager could land on the 10-day injured list, allowing Texas to replace him on the roster over that stint.

Previous hamstring injury

This isn't the first time Seager has dealt with a left hamstring injury. He strained the same hamstring in 2019, when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he missed nearly a month on the injured list.

What's the impact for the Rangers?

Texas managed to win Tuesday night, but they'll miss Seager from the lineup if he's out for any extended period of time. He's been their best hitter on the young season and he was among the more productive players in baseball over the last week, batting .563 (9-for-16) with a homer, four doubles and six walks in his last five games.

Josh Smith replaced Seager on Tuesday night and played the rest of the game at shortstop, a position he played regularly in the minors.

Bochy after the game said the Rangers "have a really good shortstop in Smitty" and that utility player Ezequiel Duran could also be an option in Seager's absence.

Second baseman Marcus Semien played most of his career at shortstop, up until the last three seasons, but Bochy did not mention Semien potentially sliding over, if Seager is out.