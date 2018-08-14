You'll find plenty of million-dollar homes across the Park Cities. You won't find many with a Gold Glove on the coffee table.

Former Texas Rangers all-star Michael Young is putting his University Park mansion up for auction on Sept. 1. Bring a chunk of change if you're looking to move in.

The nearly 8,000-square foot "French style" estate – valued at more than $3.3 million by the Dallas Central Appraisal District – features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three fireplaces, according to Elite Auctions, which is coordinating the sale with Allie Beth Allman and Associates.

The home on Bryn Mawr Drive in University Park was built in 2006.

Photos: Michael Young's Dallas home up for auction

Young, who retired in 2014, played most of his career with the Rangers, earning all-star honors seven times and winning an American League batting title in 2006.

He also won a Gold Glove, in 2008, an award that's featured prominently in one of the photos released by Elite Auctions. A photo of another room features several framed jerseys, including Cal Ripken's, and a Cowboys helmet. We assume Young will be taking the memorabilia with him.

Michael Young's 2008 Gold Glove Award, displayed in his Dallas home. (Courtesy of Elite Auctions)

Elite Auctions also handled a sale earlier this year for Young's former Rangers teammate, Mark Teixeira, who put his Westlake mansion up for auction in May.

© 2018 WFAA