Tuesday was a banner day for “Big Sexy.”

Bartolo Colon made history in the Rangers’ 11-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. He logged his 246th career victory, passing Dennis Martinez for the most wins by a player born in Latin America in major league history.

Colon, a native of the Dominican Republic, threw seven innings and gave up four runs as the Rangers bested Felix Hernandez, who happens to hold the record for most wins by a Venezuelan pitcher.

“It was a long journey, but it finally came and it feels good,” Colon said through an interpreter, according to USA TODAY Sports.

Congrats, Big Sexy!



With the win tonight, Bartolo Colon now owns the most career wins (246) by a Latin American born pitcher. pic.twitter.com/wqR8sTQJjt — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 8, 2018

Colon had lost five consecutive outings – in which the Rangers totaled just 12 runs – in pursuit of the achievement, but finally got the elusive 246th win Tuesday.

“True to I think the competitor in him, once we got the lead, you could see just the extra little gear that he put it into to get himself through those innings,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said.

Big Sexy even showed off some quick reflexes in the win, snagging a comebacker off the bat of Dee Gordon in the seventh inning.

The milestone win is another notch on a lengthy resume for Colon, who is pitching in his 21st season at the age of 45. He won the 2005 Cy Young Award and has made four All-Star teams, as recently as 2016 in his age-43 season.

Colon has a career record of 246-186.

Martinez, a journeyman with a similar career to Colon’s, played 23 seasons with five different teams from 1976-1998. He also made four All-Star teams and finished with a career record of 245-193 and a respectable 3.70 ERA.

