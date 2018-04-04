Rangers fans craving a hot dog jammed into a hollowed-out dill pickle that’s then battered and deep fried are in luck. Satisfying that craving won’t take quite as long starting Friday with the team’s second homestand of the 2018 season.

The Rangers on Wednesday announced that a second concession stand would sell the unique take on ballpark fare after a whopping 2,500 were sold during the four-game opening series at Globe Life Park.

At $10 a throw, that means the ballpark brought in $25,000 in gross revenue from the new concession item. Sales of the Dilly Dog significantly outpaced those of other new items introduced this season.

The concession – exclusive to Globe Life Park in Arlington – was only available at the “State Fare” stand at Section 42, on the main concourse near the first base entrance to the stadium, on Opening Weekend. A second stand on the opposite corner of the stadium, near Section 9, will sell the Dilly Dog starting Friday.

“We have been overwhelmed at the demand for the Dilly Dogs by fans at Globe Life Park,” Sportservice Arlington General Manager Casey Rapp said in a press release. “As a result, we are adding a second location where fans can purchase this tasty treat. This will allow our customers to buy their Dilly Dogs and get back to their seats to enjoy the game.”

The Dilly Dog was among the annual crop of new concessions at the ballpark this year, along with a giant cinnamon roll, a massive Lay’s potato chip chicken sandwich, a Cheetos jalapeño bacon hot dog and more.

