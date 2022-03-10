$270 for an outfield seat: The Aaron Judge effect is already spiking Rangers ticket prices

Tickets on Stubhub on Wednesday were already going for around $150 and up, and as high as $270.

ARLINGTON, Texas — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is chasing history, and he very well might find it as early as Wednesday night against the Pirates.

Judge sat on 60 home runs on the season, one away from Roger Maris' American League record of 61.

Yankee Stadium ticket prices for Wednesday night reflected that, going for as high as $1,110 in left-field, where Judge could hit the record-breaker.

But it's not just New York fans trying to get a look at history.

The Yankees finish their season against the Rangers at Arlington's Globe Life Field. The final four-game series, starting Oct. 3, is still a couple weeks away, but fans are already eyeing a seat in left-field, where Judge hits the majority of his homers.

Tickets on Stubhub on Wednesday were already going for around $150 and up, and as high as $270, a steep price for an outfield seat that usually goes for a fraction of that price.

For example, on Wednesday night, when the Rangers host the Angels - featuring stars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout - fans could grab a left-field ticket for a grand total of $6 (plus taxes and fees, of course).

Granted, some of the all-you-can-eat tickets in that area of the stadium go for a bit more, in the $15 to $50 range.

But nothing like the prices already spiking for the Yankees series.

The Yankees are usually a decent draw, wherever they play, but their season-ending series against the Rangers provides plenty of added value. Judge, on his current pace, will likely break the American League homer record this week.

But the history won't stop at home run No. 62.

Whichever home total he ends up with will likely be regarded by some fans as the true all-time record. Also known as: The steroid-free version.

Barry Bonds holds the single-season record at 73, and Mark McGwire reached 70 and 65. Sammy Sosa had single-season totals of 66, 64 and 63. But all three sluggers were associated with baseball's steroid era.

Judge likely won't reach the plateau of 70, but his final homer of the season will make for a good (and lucrative) souvenir.