Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as MLB's first female general manager

WASHINGTON — Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as general manager, the first female GM and the highest-ranking woman team executive in major leagues.

"We're building for the long term in South Florida," the team said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success."

The Marlins said that Ng has been a long time baseball executive who has been MLB's senior vice president for baseball operations since 2011.

She has 21 years of big league experience in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox (1990-96), New York Yankees (1998-2001) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-11).

Ng becomes the fifth person to hold the Marlins' top position in baseball operations, and succeeds Michael Hill, who was not retained after the 2020 season.