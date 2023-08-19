Astros' Jose Altuve reaches 2,000 career hits

​The only other two people to do so for the team? Astros' legends Craig Biggio (3060 hits) and Jeff Bagwell (2314 hits), according to MLB.com.

HOUSTON — Jose Altuve notched his milestone 2,000th career hit during Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners, becoming only the third player to reach that mark in an Astros uniform. .

He went into the series against the Mariners with three hits to go. He had an infield single late in Friday’s game to get him to within two of the mark.

After singling in the first inning Saturday, Altuve got his 2,000th hit as an Astro when he hit one deep into the left field corner, but was caught trying to stretch it to a double.

The only other two players with 2,000 hits as Astros? That would be Craig Biggio (3,060 hits) and Jeff Bagwell (2,314 hits), according to MLB.com. Both Bagwell and Biggio are Hall of Famers.

For Biggio, MLB.com reports he got his 2,000th hit in his 8,025th plate appearance. Bagwell did it in his 8,033rd. Going into Saturday’s game, Altuve had 7,183.

Altuve’s first year with the Astros was in 2011. He had a career average of .307 ahead of Saturday's game.

Tuve through the years. pic.twitter.com/WqMK0fXhes — Houston Astros (@astros) August 20, 2023

It's not the only milestone the second-baseman has hit this season. Earlier this month, Altuve smashed his 200th career home run in a loss against the Yankees.

Altuve has spent much of the 2023 season injured. He started the season on the IL after breaking his thumb during the World Baseball Classic. He also missed time in June and again in July after tweaking his oblique.

Watch Jose Altuve's 2,000th hit as an Astro: