TIMELINE | Cleveland Indians legend Jim Thome's Hall of Fame career

End of an era, but what an ending

Kenny Lofton joined the exodus of Tribe legends by signing with the White Sox, and as spring training began, questions began to arise regarding Jim Thome's impending free agency that was to come after the season. At the time, the Indians were still expected to at least contend, and when asked, Thome made a proclamation he is sure to regret to this day: "They're going to have to tear the jersey off my back." Little did he know what was about to transpire over the next 12 months.

A portrait of 1B Jim Thome #25 during the Cleveland Indians media day at Chain of Lakes Park in Winter Haven, Florida.

M. David Leeds/Getty Images

The trouble really began on Dec. 11 of the previous year, when new general manager Mark Shapiro traded All-Star second baseman Roberto Alomar to the New York Mets for a slew of prospects. It would turn out to be the right move, as Alomar broke down quickly upon arrival in the Big Apple, but it was yet another glaring sign the franchise was headed in a different direction. The front office also started to bungle contract negotiations with Thome, first by offering a low-ball four-year, $42 million extension then by inking lesser-known players like Matt Lawton and Ricky Gutierrez to new deals of their own. Several people around the game saw these actions as disrespectful to Cleveland's franchise player, but while it was reported Thome was somewhat "hurt," he never publicly said so.

Dark clouds were looming, but it didn't show initially as the Tribe ripped off 10 straight wins for an 11-1 start. Even after coming back to earth, the club was still in striking distance into June, and Thome was once again a focal point. On June 4, he hit his 300th career home run, becoming the first (and thus far only) player to reach the milestone in a Cleveland uniform.

But on June 27, the bottom fell out, as the Indians shocked baseball by trading ace pitcher Bartolo Colon to the Montreal Expos for, as ESPN initially reported, "Lee Stevens and prospects." Fans were furious, and accused both Shapiro and the Dolans of not doing everything they could to win. It should be noted that two of those "prospects" (Cliff Lee and Grady Sizemore) would go on to become All-Stars in Cleveland, but the Tribe was now in full rebuild mode, punting on contention in the short term to hopefully achieve it in the long term. The '90s were officially over.

Manager Charlie Manuel of the Cleveland Indians rubs up the ball next to catcher Eddie Perez #38 and first baseman Jim Thome #25 after making a pitching change during the MLB game against the Detroit Tigers at Jacobs Field on May 27, 2002

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

More heartbreaking news was about to take its toll on the team. During the All-Star break, Thome's mentor Charlie Manuel was fired after just two and a half seasons as manager. Only days later, longtime trainer Jimmy Warfield collapsed and died from a brain hemorrhage, bringing immense sadness to an already lackluster season. Thome took the loss of Warfield especially hard, and made it a point to write the initials "JW" in the dirt behind first base before each game.

By this time, Thome had decided to table all contract negotiations until after the season, and nixed the idea of a trade to avoid moving his wife Andrea, who was the pregnant. The Indians would finish third at just 74-88 (their worst record since Thome's debut in 1991), but Thome would put together arguably the best season of his career.

Thome led the American League in walks (122), slugging percentage (.677), OPS (1.122), and OPS+ (197). He also hit .304 and drove in 118 runs, and on Sept. 27, he mashed his 51st homer of the year to pass Albert Belle for the Indians' single-season record.

Just one day later, Thome provided one last bit of magic, tying the game with a three-run, eighth inning home run as an adoring crowd gave him a final standing ovation. His mark of 52 bombs still stands to this day, but it would be the last homer he would hit for Cleveland for nine years.

As free agent talks began to heat up, two teams emerged as the clear front runners: the Indians and the Philadelphia Phillies, with the latter having immediate playoff aspirations. Cleveland upped its offer to five years and $60 million (plus an option for a sixth year), with a promise to re-name the home run porch in left after Thome and also build a statue in his honor.

Thome reportedly agonized over the decision, wanting to stay loyal to the team and town that had given him so much but also thinking about the immediate future. On Dec. 6, it was over: Thome left Cleveland for Philadelphia, signing a six-year, $85 million contract that would eventually increase to $95 million over an extra option year.

At a press conference in Philly to make the move official, Thome was extremely emotional, and talked about how much he "cherished" his time in Northeast Ohio. He claimed he "went back-and-froth" many times and had wanted to retire with the Indians, but also knew that the money he would be receiving might prevent them from making more moves to improve the team. He also praised his wife for her support, calling her his "rock."

Back in Cleveland, the same fan base that cheered and loved Thome for over a decade now turned on him. He was branded a "traitor" after what he had said in spring training, and a "sellout" for taking more money to play elsewhere. In a particularly bizarre line of attack, some even blamed Andrea Thome, claiming she wanted to leave the area and forced her husband out. Jim strenuously denied those rumors, and years later in an interview with Cleveland Magazine, Andrea herself said she never wanting to leave Cleveland, wanting to raise their daughter Lila (who was born later that month) where she herself had grown up. Still, a small but vocal minority of Indians fans still have not forgiven Thome to this day.

In hindsight, most believe Thome was likely forced to take the larger contact by the MLB Players' Association, although he says he has no regrets about his final decision. He was about to begin the next chapter of his career, one he hoped would finally lead to a World Series championship.

Jim Thome of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during the Phillies Media Day at Jack Russell Stadium in Clearwater, Florida.

Craig Jones/Getty Images