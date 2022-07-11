x
How to watch the Astros World Series victory parade | Coverage is live NOW

The parade starts at noon, but KHOU 11's coverage begins at 10 a.m.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are World Series champions and every champion deserves a parade! 

That's why on Monday, the City of Houston is throwing the team a parade in downtown Houston. 

If you’re going to be heading downtown for the parade, check here for what you need to know.

If you’re not, we’ve got so many different ways for you to celebrate with the Astros.

First, we’re going to be broadcasting the parade LIVE beginning with pre-parade coverage at 10 a.m., followed by the parade starting at noon.

You can also watch it live on KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV, KHOU.com, the KHOU 11 app, YouTube and Facebook.

Programming note: Due to our awesome Astros Parade coverage today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the following programs will not be aired on KHOU 11:

Price is Right

The Talk

The full episode of today’s Young & Restless can be found on www.cbs.com later tonight.

The full episode of today’s Bold & Beautiful can be found on www.cbs.com later tonight.

