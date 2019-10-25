WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Houston Astros have life after all.

After falling behind 0-2 in the World Series to the Washington Nationals, Houston picked up a 4-1 win on the road Friday night in a game that saw the offense find its bats, the pitching staff shut down Washington’s studded lineup and the team save the series from spiraling away.

“Our guys came into the game with a great mindset and I think we just went out and played,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “I thought our at bats were good, I thought some of our at bats were really good … and our pitching was phenomenal.”

Houston took control of this game early in the second inning when Carlos Correa doubled to left field and scored when Josh Reddick hit a bloop single to left field to take a 1-0 lead.

The next inning, second baseman Jose Altuve hit a double to the left field wall that was misplayed by Juan Soto and allowed Altuve to go to third. In the next at bat, Brantley drove him in on a single up the middle.

The two would connect again in the fifth when Altuve led the inning off with a double and Brantley hit a single through a shift into right field. That gave Houston a 3-1 lead it wouldn’t relinquish, thanks in large part to its pitching.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits a double during the third inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Starting pitcher Zack Greinke was masterful in working in and out of trouble throughout the night against a Nationals offense that scored 17 runs in the first two games.

Washington made him work for 4 2/3 innings, taking him deep into counts and drawing three walks. Greinke found trouble in the third when he walked Soto to load the bases with two outs and Houston holding a 2-0 lead.

But he got Asdrubal Cabrera chase a swooping 68 mph curveball to end the inning.

Hinch pulled Greinke in favor of hard-throwing reliever Josh James in the fifth with two on and two outs and Ryan Zimmerman coming to the plate. Hinch said he wanted to give Zimmerman a new look after he made a couple good swings in earlier at bats.

The move worked as James got Zimmerman to swing on an inside changeup to end the inning.

It was a dominant performance for the Astros bullpen coming off a Game 2 that saw the Nationals score 10 runs in the final three innings.

Six Astros pitchers combined to leave 12 Nationals on base Friday night. Washington was 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

The Nationals’ lone run came in the fourth when Victor Robles tripled to score Ryan Zimmerman.

“We were all over the base paths on both sides,” Hinch said. “And the at bats that we hadn’t won in our favor in Houston we did a little bit better in those at bats.”

Houston Astros' Robinson Chirinos celebrates after his home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Houston padded its lead in the sixth when catcher Robinson Chirinos, who was hitless in the series, rocketed a home run over the left field wall to make it a 4-1 game.

The bullpen took it the rest of the way, allowing only one baserunner after the seventh inning. Astros closer Roberto Osuna closed the door with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to preserve the win.

“This win was huge for us tonight to sort of reenergize the fact that this series is clearly not over,” Hinch said.

Ninth Inning

BOTTOM 9

Soto: Strikes out looking.

Rendon: Pops out in foul territory.

Eaton: Singles to shortstop.

Turner: Flies out to the warning track in center field.

Pitching change: Roberto Osun replaces Joe Smith.

TOP 9

Three outs to go!

Score: Houston 4, Washington 1

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Gurriel: Strikes out in three pitches.

Bregman: lines out to shortstop.

Brantley: Flies out to left field.

Pitching change: Wander Suero replaces Joe Ross.

Eighth Inning

BOTTOM 8

The 'Stros are three outs away from picking up their first win.

Score: Houston 4, Washington 1

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

At Bats

Yan Gomes: Grounds out to third to end the inning.

Pinch hitter: Yan Gomes pinch hits for Matt Adams.\

Robles: Strikes out on four pitches.

Kendrick: Singles to right-center field.

Pinch hitter: Howie Kendrick pinch hits for Joe Ross.

Zimmerman: Strikes out on a belt-high slider on the inside of the plate.

Pitching change: Joe Smith replaces Will Harris.

TOP 8

Springer hit a hard liner off Ross’ foot for a single, but was left stranded when Altuve grounds out to second.

Score: Houston 4, Washington 1

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

At Bats

Altuve: Grounds out to second base.

Springer: Singles back to the mound, ball deflects off pitcher to third base.

Alvarez: Pops out to second base.

Pinch hitter: Yordan Alvarez pinch hits for Will Harris.

Chirinos: Grounds out to first base.

Seventh Inning Stretch

Seventh Inning

BOTTOM 7

Harris works quickly through the Nationals’ lineup. The Astros need six outs to pick up their first win of the series.

Score: Houston 4, Washington 1

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Cabrera: Pops out to third base.

Soto: Strikes out on three pitches.

Rendon: Flies out to the warning track in center field.

TOP 7

Washington reliever Joe Ross makes quick work of the Astros, who go down 1-2-3.

Score: Houston 4, Washington 1

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Reddick: Flies out to left field for the final out.

Correa: Pops out to shallow left field.

Gurriel: Grounds out back to the pitcher.

Pitching change: Joe Ross replaces Fernando Rodney

Here Comes the Baby Shark

Sixth Inning

BOTTOM 6

The Astros bullpen followed Greinke’s lead and stranded two more Nationals on base to preserve Houston’s 4-1 lead.

Score: Houston 4, Washington 1

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

At Bats

Eaton: Grounds out to first base to end the inning.

Turner: Strikes out on six pitches.

Pitching change: Will Harris replaces Brad Peacock.

Matt Adams: Walks on seven pitches.

Robles steals second.

Pinch hitter: Matt Adams pinch hits for Rodney.

Robles: Walks on seven pitches.

Gerardo Parra: Strikes out on six pitches.

Pinch hitter: Gerardo Parra pinch hits for SuzukiI

Pitching change: Brad Peacock replaces Josh James.

James: 1/3 inning, 0 hits, 1 strikeout

Houston Astros' Robinson Chirinos is congratulated after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TOP 6

The Astros are getting it done tonight, though they had a chance to blow the game open this inning. Chirinos hit a solo HR to make it a 4-1 game. Houston loaded the bases with Bregman at the plate, who ground out to shortstop to end the inning. Bregman is now 1-for-12 in the series.

Score: Houston 4, Washington 1

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on base

At Bats

Bregman: Grounds out to shortstop to end the inning.

Brantley: Intentional walk.

Altuve: Reaches on a fielder’s choice, Tucker out at home, Springer to second.

Springer: Walks on eight pitches.

Tucker steals second, goes to third on throwing error by Suzuki.

At Bats

Pitching change: Fernando Rodney replaces Sanchez.

Sanchez: 5 1/3 innings, 10 hits, 4 runs, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk, 93 pitches

Tucker: Walks on eight pitches.

Pinch hitter: Left-hander Kyle Tucker pinch hits for pitcher Josh James.

Chirinos: Homers on a liner to left field. It’s his first hit of the World Series.

Reddick: Lines out to left field on a diving catch by Eaton.

Fifth Inning

BOTTOM 5

After working Greinke deep into counts throughout the game, Washington chased him after 4 2/3 innings and 95 pitches. With two on and two outs, reliever Josh James strikes out Zimmerman to end the threat. The Astros are doing a great job so far stranding Washington baserunners. The Nationals are now 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Score: Houston 3, Washington 1

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke leaves the game during the fifth inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

At Bats

Zimmerman: Strikes out swinging on an inside changeup.

Pitching change: Josh James replaces Greinke.

Greinke: 4 2/3 innings, 7 hits, 1 run, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks, 95 pitches

Cabrera: Doubles to right field, Eaton to third.

Soto: Strikes out on a nasty curveball from Greinke.

Rendon: Flies out to left field.

Eaton: Singles to left field.

TOP 5

Brantley and Altuve are doing their thing tonight. After Altuve hit his second consecutive double, Brantley drove him in again with his second RBI single of the night—beating a shift, no less—giving the Astros a 3-1 lead.

Score: Houston 3, Washington 1

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

At Bats

Correa: Grounds out to shortstop to end the inning.

Gurriel: Singles off Sanchez’s glove, Brantley to second.

Bregman: Flies out to left field.

Brantley: Beats a shift and singles to right field, Altuve scores. Astros lead 3-1. That's Brantley's second RBI single of the game.

Altuve: Doubles to left field to lead off the inning. It’s his second extra-base hit of the game.

Fourth Inning

Washington Nationals' Victor Robles celebrates after triple off Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke during the fourth inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

BOTTOM 4

The Nationals get on the board after threatening the past two innings. Ryan Zimmerman walked to lead off the inning and came around to score on a triple by Victor Robles.

Score: Houston 2, Washington 1

1 run, 1 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

At Bats

Turner: Grounds out to Greinke to end the inning.

Sanchez: Strikes out trying to bunt.

Robles: Triples down the left field line, Zimmerman scores. Astros lead 2-1.

Suzuki: Strikes out on three pitches.

Zimmerman: Walks on seven pitches. Greinke and Chrinios thought they rang him up on a fourth-pitch curveball but the umpire called it a ball.

TOP 4

Sanchez makes quick work of the bottom half of the Astros' lineup.

Score: Houston 2, Washington 0

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Greinke: Strikes out.

Chirinos: Strikes out.

Reddick: Pops out to third base.

Third Inning

BOTTOM 3

Greinke works out of a huge jam with the bases loaded by getting Cabrera to strike out on a beautiful curveball clocked at 68 mph. But Washington is making him work. Through three innings, Greinke has thrown 65 pitches.

The Nationals are now 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Score: Houston 2, Washington 0

0 runs, 1 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

At Bats

Cabrera: Strikes out to end the inning.

Soto: Walks on six pitches, bases are loaded. Turner on third, Eaton to second.

Rendon: Flies out to center on a first-pitch fastball.

Eaton: Walks on five pitches, Turner to second.

Turner: Singles to left field after an eight-pitch battle with Greinke.

Anibal Sanchez: Strikes out.

TOP 3

Hey, look at the Astros’ bats find some life. Altuve doubles to lead off the inning—advances to third on an error—and Brantley drives him home on an infield single up the middle. Astros lead 2-0.

Score: Houston 2, Washington 0

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base

Houston Astros' Michael Brantley hits an RBI single during the third inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

At Bats

Correa: Strikes out to end the inning.

Gurriel: Flies out to center field.

Bregman: Flies out to center field.

Brantley: Singles up the middle to score Altuve from third. Astros take 2-0 lead.

Altuve: Triples on a first-pitch curveball to lead off the inning.

Second Inning

BOTTOM 2

Greinke does a nice job of working around trouble to get Kurt Suzuki, whose solo home run broke Game 2 open for the Nationals, to strikeout and Victor Robles to ground into an ending-inning double play.

Score: Houston 1, Washington 0

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

At Bats

Victor Robles: Grounds into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Kurt Suzuki: Strikes out on a well-placed fastball on the inside of the zone by Greinke.

Ryan Zimmerman: Singles to left field, Cabrera to second.

Asdrubal Cabrera: Singles to right field.

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a hit by =Josh Reddick during the first inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TOP 2

The Astros strike first and take their first lead of the World Series on a Josh Reddick bloop single to that scores Carlos Correa. The Astros lead 1-0.

Score: Houston 1, Washington 0

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

At Bats

Springer: Grounds out to shortstop to end the inning.

Greinke: Sacrifice bunt moves Chrinios to scoring position.

Robinson Chirinos: Singles to right field, Reddick to third.

Josh Reddick: Hits a bloop single to shallow left field that scores Correa. Astros take a 1-0 lead, their first of the series.

Carlos Correa: Doubles on a hard line drive to left field.

Yuli Gurriel: Lines out to right field on the first pitch of the at bat.

First Inning

BOTTOM 1

Zack Greinke works around a two-out double by Houston native Anthony Rendon by getting Juan Soto to ground out to first. The Nationals had a couple hard-hit balls to the outfield but the Astros come away unscathed. To the second we go.

Score: Houston 0, Washington 0

0 runs, 1 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

At Bats

Juan Soto: Grounds out to first for the final out.

Anthony Rendon: Hits a two-out double on a fastball up in the zone.

Adam Eaton: Grounds out to first base.

Trea Turner: Flies out to deep left field, Brantley with the catch at the wall.

Top 1

Washington starter Anibal Sanchez works around a leadoff single by George Springer by getting some help from his outfield and striking out Alex Bregman to end the inning.

Score: Houston 0, Washington 0

0 runs, 1 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

At Bats

Alex Bregman: Strikes out on five pitches, stranding Springer at second and ending the inning.

Michael Brantley: Flies out to center field.

Jose Altuve: Flies out to deep center field, Victor Robles with a nice catch at the warning track.

George Springer: Infield single that rolls past Anibal Sanchez.

Pregame

The Astros arrive in Washington hoping to save their season after falling in an 0-2 hole at home in the World Series. Despite winning an MLB-best 107 games during the regular season, the Astros have seen their struggles in the postseason—none more apparent than in the World Series.

The offense has struggled to muster any clutch hits, going 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position. Houston’s two best arms in the starting rotation—Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander—haven’t been enough to slow the red-hot Nationals, a team that as of late May was 12 games below .500. And in late in Game 2, the Astros saw their defense and bullpen falter as the Nationals scored 10 runs in the final three innings.

After Wednesday’s Game 2 loss, the team held a players-only meeting in hopes of righting its issues before they traveled to Washington.

The Astros must win 2 of 3 games on the road in hopes of bringing the series back to Houston, where they held an MLB-best 60-21 record during the regular season.

"We have a great vibe in our clubhouse and chemistry among our guys," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said before tonight's game. "If one guy is down, the next guy steps up. Part of that is the experience—we've been around a lot of winning.

"These guys dream about playing in the World Series. And we're here. And we've got another opportunity to win a game today."

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s game.

First Pitch

7:07 p.m. at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How You Can Watch

TV: FS1

Radio: SportsTalk 790 AM

Online: Right here—our live blog!

Starting Pitchers

Houston’s Zack Greinke (0-2, 6.43 ERA postseason) vs. Washington’s Anibal Sanchez (1-0, 0.71 ERA postseason).

In his career, Greinke is 6-1 against the Nationals with a 1.27 ERA. He’s allowed 40 hits in 56 2-3 innings with 49 strikeouts, eight earned runs on 40 hits.

In his last start against Washington in June, Greinke threw 7 1-3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.

Tonight marks Greinke's first World Series appearance in his 16-year career.

Starting Lineups

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4 (Washington leads 1-0)

Game 1 recap: Astros' comeback falls short as Nats claim Game 1 of the World Series

Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3 (Washington leads 2-0)

Game 2 recap: Astros falter late in 12-3 loss as Nationals seize control of World Series

Game 3: Tonight, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 4: Saturday, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 5*: Sunday, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 6*: Tuesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

*If necessary

An 0-2 Hole

If the Astros hope to clinch their second World Series title in three years it won't be an easy feat. Of the 25 teams that have lost the first two games at home in a best-of-7 series, only three have come back to win the series, MLB.com reports. The last team to do so was the 1996 New York Yankees, who rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves.

Hey, Chinedu, What's Up With the Astros?

Adios, DH!

With the series shifting to Washington, with it goes the designated hitters. That's because of MLB rules. The American League, where the Astros play, use a designated hitter—a competent batter selected by the manger—to bat in place of the pitcher. But in the National League, where the Nationals are from, the pitcher bats.

That could play to the Astros' advantage in Game 3. Greinke is no stranger to the National League, having played with the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Greinke has a career .225 batting average with 49 hits. He has 39 extra base hits and 34 RBI.

Quoteworthy

"We’ve lost some games before, but it’s honestly not the end of the world. It’s about getting to the next one, doing anything we possibly can to understand that it’s gonna take all of us. It’s gonna take a hit, a big pitch, a big play to get us right back in the ballgame at any time." — Astros center fielder George Springer

A Letter to A.J. Hinch

"You need to fix this pronto," Alief ISD student Amanda Santana writes. "To win the World Series we must play the way we played against the New York Yankees."

Read Santana's letter—and all of her advice—here.

Speaking of letters, Astros second baseman Jose Altvue penned a letter to himself. "Set an example for future generations. Be great, not just on the field, but off the field." Read all of Altuve's inspirational letter here.

The Highs & Lows from Game 2

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits a two-run home run during the first inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AP

Washington Nationals' Kurt Suzuki rounds the bases after a home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker reacts after striking out to end the sixth inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton celebrates his two-run home run with Victor Robles during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

Fans watch during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

On This Day in Astros' History

In 2017, Houston won its first World Series game in franchise history with a 7-6 win in Game 2 in the 11th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2005, making the franchise’s first World Series appearance, the Astros lost Game 3 to the Chicago White Sox, 7-5, in 14 innings. The Astros fell behind in the series 3-0.

ICYMI

With his six-strikeout performance in Game 2, Houston’s Justin Verlander became the first pitcher in MLB history to toss 200 postseason strikeouts. Verlander’s 202 strikeouts surpassed John Smoltz (199) for most all time.

Fast Facts

Five things you might not know about:

Jose Altuve, including how he often finds himself in the spotlight—but he doesn’t like being there.

Gerrit Cole grew up cheering for this team. Hint: It wasn’t the Astros.

George Springer isn’t the only superstar athlete in his family—just ask his wife and sisters.

Alex Bregman and the reason behind why he wears #2.

Carlos Correa and his proposal heard 'round the world.

Yuli Gurriel and how he got his nickname.

Astros Fire Assistant GM

The Houston Astros have fired Brandon Taubman, the assistant general manager who came under fire for inappropriate comments he made during the team’s clubhouse celebration.

The Astros announced Taubman’s firing Thursday.

How Did the 'Stros Become the 'Stros?

The Astros were first called the Houston Colt .45s for the first three years of the franchise’s existence.

It wasn't until December 1964 that the team's owner, Roy Hofheinz, decided to change the name.

Here's how the Astros got their name.

