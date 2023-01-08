JV Days are coming back to Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander is heading out of New York and back to Houston, according to multiple reports.

Verlander is 6-5 this season with a 3.15 ERA with the Mets. In his last start, he pitched 5.1 innings, giving up 5 hits and one earned run.

For his career, Verlander is 250-138 with a 3.24 ERA. He won the Cy Young Award once with Detroit in 2011 and twice with Houston in 2019 and 2022.

Verlander joined the Mets through free agency after the 2022 season, along with fellow Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.

With the Mets underperforming so far this season (50-55 and 17.5 games behind the Braves in the NL East), Scherzer was dealt to the Texas Rangers over the weekend.

Verlander entered the league in 2005, drafted by the Tigers out of Old Dominion. He was traded to the Astros in 2017, where he was a key part of two World Series-winning teams.