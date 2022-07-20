'My grandpa loved you' | Highland Park alum Clayton Kershaw shares touching moment with 10-year-old fan

Clayton Kershaw helped a young fan fulfill his late grandfather's bucket list item. "I'm meeting you for him," the boy said.

LOS ANGELES — Former Highland Park star and Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw helped fulfill a young fan's wish at the All-Star game.

Ten-year-old Blake Grice waited patiently in the interview room to ask Kershaw a question. After answering dozens of questions, Kershaw thought he was finished and began to walk off, but did not see Grice (originally). Someone pointed Grice out to Kershaw and he sat back down.

“Oh, dude, sorry,” Kershaw said as he leaned over. “Whatcha got?”

This is where things got emotional. Grice walked over to the all-star pitcher and started to tell him about the connection he had with the Grice family. Grice's grandfather, Graham, died of brain cancer years ago.

But before Graham Grice died, he made a list with his two grandchildren, detailing everything they were going to do once he beat cancer for the fifth time. On the list included meeting the longtime voice of the Dodgers and Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully and also the Dodgers' ace.

“My grandpa loved you,” Blake Grice told Kershaw. “He watched the 1988 [World] Series and he wanted to meet you and Vin Scully one day. So this moment is important to me because I’m meeting you for him.”

Before Blake Grice could even finish telling his story, he began to cry.

Kershaw hopped out of his chair and consoled the 10-year-old boy.

“Come here, dude, great to meet you,” Kershaw said. “Thanks for telling me. That took a lot of courage to tell me that. Great to meet you. Your granddad sounded like an awesome guy. Thanks for coming up.”

Blake Grice thanked Kershaw for his time, then Kershaw asked him if he had a parent around, which drew laughter from the room. Blake's dad was there, who then took a photo of Blake and Kershaw together.

