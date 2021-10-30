'Melania and I are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams,' Trump said in a statement.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump will be in metro Atlanta Saturday to attend a World Series game at Truist Park.

In a statement, Trump said he was looking forward to Game 4.

"Thank you to the Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, and Randy Levine of the great New York Yankees, for the invite," the statement reads. "Melania and I are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!"

The Atlanta Braves will face the Houston Astros with a game start time of 8:09 p.m. The series is currently at 2-1, with Atlanta pushing for another win at home.

Crowds are expected to be massive at the ballpark and The Battery Atlanta. A source close to the situation told 11Alive they didn't expect Trump's visit to have an impact on the fan experience where they would be delayed coming into the ballpark. However, it's always suggested for guests to arrive early.

Friday around 9 p.m. during Game 3, Cobb County Police tweeted The Battery reached capacity and no one else was being allowed in the area.

The sight will be similar on Saturday. Cobb Police said earlier in the week that with the increased traffic -- from both cars and pedestrians -- they increased their footprint. They also coordinated plans with the Braves, the fire department, the sheriff's office, and other agencies.

Trump has previously attended a World Series. In 2019, he went to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. for Game 5 of that series between the Nationals and Astros. The president was greeted by the Washington crowd with both cheers and jeers, including a chant of "lock him up," 11Alive's D.C. sister station WUSA reported at the time.