Why do baseball games start at weird times?

Several factors go into the schedule for the first pitch.

HOUSTON — If you tune in to watch baseball you will notice that the game does not start right at the top or bottom of the hour. It’s always a few minutes off. There are several reasons for the unusual start times.

Activities before first pitch

If you have been to the ballpark in person, you probably know there is a lot going on before the first pitch gets thrown. That includes player introductions, warmups, and the national anthem. While most of us think it starts with an ump yelling “play ball,” festivities begin before that.

The other big factor is television. Networks use that extra six or seven minutes to cram in a lot. Broadcasters do introductions, they let viewers know what is at stake and tell them what to look out for.

This is a chance for the commentators to remind fans -- or attempt to remind fans -- that they know what they are talking about.

Ad revenue from commercials

f course, there’s also the money. The beginning of the game is usually when you get the most eyeballs. As the game goes on, if your team is losing, people tend to tune out.