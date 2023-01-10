AL West champs! Astros win division on final day of regular season

Houston now waits to find out who they will face in the ALDS -- the winner of the Wild Card matchup between the Twins and Blue Jays.

PHOENIX — With an 8-1 win over the Diamondbacks in the final game of the season, the Houston Astros claimed the American League West division title for the third straight season and the sixth time in the last seven years.

The Astros finished the year with a 90-72 record.

Houston's win coupled with the Rangers' loss to the Mariners sealed the deal on the last day of the regular season. The Astros and Rangers had the same exact record, but Houston held the tiebreaker over Texas thanks to winning the regular-season series.

Houston now waits to find out who they'll be facing in the American League Division Series, which begins at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, Oct. 7. They'll take on the winner of the Wild Card matchup between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays. That best-of-three series will be played in Minneapolis and starts on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The team also announced that the store in centerfield at Minute Maid Park would be open until Monday at 5 p.m. for fans to get division champion gear. They also said breakfast would be served from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday.

Game highlights

The Astros got on the board early in Sunday's season finale. Jose Altuve opened the game with a first-pitch single and Alex Bregman followed with a two-run homer on the first pitch he saw.

By the time the first inning was over, the Astros had a 4-0 lead.

They tacked on a run in the second inning and another in the fifth inning made it 6-0.

Jose Abreu connected on a two-run homer in the seventh inning making it 8-0 Houston.

Arizona avoided the shutout by scoring a run in the eighth inning.

With the loss on Sunday, the Rangers fell to a Wild Card spot and will take on the Rays in Tampa to see who will advance to the ALDS against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Astros celebrated in the locker room after the win.

"These guys battled their tails off all year," said Dana Brown, the Astros GM.



He is pumped to win the American League West.



