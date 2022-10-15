What is the longest Major League Baseball playoff game?

The Astros and Mariners are locked in a scoreless tie in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

SEATTLE — The Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners are locked in an extra-innings classic, tied 0-0.

Around the 13th inning, we started to wonder if this game would challenge the Major League Baseball record for the longest postseason game.

Turns out, this game has a little ways to go to earn that distinction. According to MLB.com, the longest a postseason game has gone is 18 innings and that was done three times, including one game that involved the Astros.

In 2005, Houston beat Atlanta, 7-6 in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Chris Burke sent Astros fans home happy with a walk-off winner at Minute Maid Park.

Throwing it back to Chris Burke's #postseason walk-off HR in 2005 to send the @astros to the NLCS in the 18th inning. pic.twitter.com/xbHnOjasFR — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 14, 2019

That game is tied for the longest with the Dodgers and Red Sox in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series. Los Angeles won that one, 3-2. Also going 18 games was Game 2 of the National League Division Series in 2014 as the Giants needed 18 innings to top the Nationals, 2-1.

The Astros were also involved in a 16-inning game in the 1986 National League Championship Series. That was a 7-6 loss to the Mets. That had been the longest postseason game for nearly 20 years.

This is the 2nd game in postseason history to be scoreless through 13 innings.



Both of them have happened in the last week. pic.twitter.com/T2lcRgMgAk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 16, 2022

So while the Astros-Mariners game might not be the longest in MLB history -- yet -- it IS now the longest scoreless game in MLB postseason history. A game earlier this postseason between the Guardians and Rays was scoreless into the 15th inning, according to Bleacher Report.