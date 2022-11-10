Astros part ways with GM James Click just days after winning World Series

The Astros sent a release out Friday morning with the news.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Just days after winning the World Series, the Astros announced they’re parting ways with general manager James Click.

The team sent a release on Friday morning with the news.

“We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” team owner Jim Crane said in the release. “We have had great success in each of his three seasons, and James has been an important part of that success. I want to personally thank him and wish him and his family well moving forward.”

"We are grateful for all of James’ contributions. We have had great success in each of his three seasons and James has been an important part of that success. I want to personally thank him and wish him and his family well moving forward." - Jim Crane pic.twitter.com/ShaiN4Uah8 — Houston Astros (@astros) November 11, 2022

Click has been the team’s general manager since 2020, taking over For Jeff Luhnow, who was fired after news of the sign-stealing scandal broke.

#Astros announce the organization has parted ways with GM James Click — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 11, 2022

Before joining the Astros, Click was with the Tampa Bay Rays as VP of Baseball Operations.