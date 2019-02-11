MESQUITE, Texas — The city of Mesquite may be one step closer to getting a minor league baseball team. The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball is a smaller independent league interested in having a team in North Texas.

The league currently has eight teams, the closest being in Sugar Land, Texas Both the league and the city of Mesquite have expressed mutual interest in making it happen, according to Mayor Stan Pickett.

It is still very preliminary and there are no commitments but league president Richard White says he is convinced that the city is committed to finding the funding for a ballpark.

The Atlantic also experiments with rules and equipment for Major League Baseball. The league has invested in a radar system that calls balls and strikes without an umpire. White says the league prides itself on being "innovative."

White says Mesquite's density and access make it the perfect location for its ninth team. Mayor Pickett says the city having a team can be a great economic driver.

Pickett says he cannot put it into numbers just yet how much of an economic boom this minor league could be. But he urges people to consider the number of jobs that could be created and private-public partnerships that could be formed.

"We need more of that in Mesquite for our kids. I think it's more than just one group coming in and saying 'we wanna play ball.' I think it's something that encompasses our entire business community," said Pickett.

White told WFAA that the ballpark could be a great fixture in the community and part of a larger mixed-used development. If approved the ballpark wouldn't open until 2021.

