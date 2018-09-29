DALLAS — When the Cowboys are drawing the Green Bay Packers as a same place finisher, the arrow of the franchise is pointed high. When the Cowboys are drawing the Detroit Lions as their same place finisher, that is when fans are feeling dissatisfied with the state of the franchise.

Such was the case in 2006. Dallas was in the midst of a seven-year span where they played the Lions. This was the penultimate match. There was reason for optimism for Cowboys fans. They had this new quarterback, Tony Romo, under center that had really electrified the offense in 2006. The Cowboys were 9-6 and vying for a NFC East crown with a win and a Philadelphia Eagles loss. All they had to do was take down the 2-13 Lions who were on a seven-game losing streak with new head coach Rod Marinelli -- yes, that one who will be the Cowboys defensive coordinator on Sunday. No problem.

Well, tell that to quarterback Jon Kitna, future Romo backup. The journeyman drove the Lions offense into the Cowboys red zone three times and left with 13 points. After one, it was Detroit 13 and the Cowboys nothing. Who was the 2-13 team and who was the 9-6 team bound for the playoffs again?

Dallas took the lead with a Marion Barber 1-yard touchdown run, and later a 6-yard pass from Romo to receiver Patrick Crayton to give Dallas a 14-13 lead with 2:48 until halftime. But the Lions responded with receiver Roy Williams, a future Cowboy, caught his second touchdown pass of the afternoon to give Detroit a 20-14 halftime lead.

The good news was the Cowboys had the ball to start the second half. The bad news was Romo fumbled it and lost it. But there was good news again when the Dallas defense forced a three-and-out, and even better news when cornerback Terence Newman returned the punt 56 yards for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a 21-20 lead.

Yet again, the Cowboys were able to stop the Lions offense from roaring down the field. Kicker Jason Hanson attempted field goals from distances that aren't as far away as the modern extra point. So, the Cowboys didn't even have the false hope that his breaking ball of a field goal might go outside the uprights. Nothing. Hanson drained a 26-yard field goal to take a 23-21 lead with 6:06 in the third quarter.

After another Romo turnover, this time an interception, the Lions had the ball at the Cowboys' 28-yard line. Three plays later, Kitna connects with receiver Mike Furrey, a former safety converted to receiver, for a 13-yard touchdown to give the Lions a 30-21 lead.

Are you serious?

Martin Gramatica managed to get the Cowboys a little closer to the lead with a 39-yard field goal with nine seconds until the end of the third quarter. The Cowboys managed to force the Lions into a punt, but the Lions then backed up the Cowboys with a punt downed at the 1-yard line.

And to add to the disaster, but also the magic, of Romo's afternoon, on third-and-8 from the Cowboys' own 3-yard line, the four-year pro manages to drop the ball on the blue end zone turf at Texas Stadium. The ball is literally just sitting there. If a Detroit player falls on it, it's a touchdown. If a Cowboys player dives on it, it's a safety. The gunslinger picks up the ball and heaves it downfield for receiver Terrell Owens, who converts on a 17-yard gain. After a 24-yard pass to tight end Jason Witten, Romo hits Owens for a 56-yard touchdown. Dallas reclaimed the lead 31-30 with 8:09 to play.

However, the Lions just wouldn't stop. Kitna was connecting with all of the bust Lions receivers that afternoon as he found Mike Williams for a 21-yard touchdown and gave Detroit the lead 36-31 with 4:24 to play.

The very next series, the first play of the drive, Romo is sacked and fumbles. The Lions recover at the Dallas 13-yard line. The defense manages a three-and-out, and Hanson gets to kick an easy 23-yard field goal to bring the Lions' lead to 39-31 with 2:58 to play in the 2006 regular season.

From the Dallas 35-yard line, Romo led the Cowboys on a 12-play drive that saw the Cowboys face their only third down of the drive at the Lions' 6-yard line, third-and-goal. Romo couldn't hit receiver Terry Glenn. On fourth-and-goal, Romo scrambled four yards, but was short of the line to gain. No way that was a portend of things to come just six days later.

Sunday, Cowboys fans would be ecstatic if this offense can produce 31 points, even if they lose to the Lions. Like the 2006 team, the current Cowboys are still going through some growing pains with a field general who showed a lot of promise and ignited the team in recent history.

