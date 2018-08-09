DALLAS — The Cowboys are in Carolina Sunday wearing their navy blue jerseys at Bank of America Stadium to take on the Panthers. Sometimes it is a scary proposition, like the two times in the playoffs when the Panthers effectively ended the '90s dynasty in 1996 or in 2003 when they let Quincy Carter have but a Sam's Club sample of the postseason.

Other times, it can be quite memorable, like on Christmas Eve 2005 when a rookie DeMarcus Ware rose to the occasion to keep Dallas in the playoff hunt.

The Cowboys were coming off an embarrassing 35-7 beat down at the hands of Washington at FedEx Field just six days earlier. Their hated rivals had swept them, and Dallas was 8-6 on the year. The New York Giants were a game ahead in the standings, and Washington had the tiebreaker. Now, they were in the unenviable position of needing to win out and also needing help from their friends, like the old Beatles song goes.

Carolina was also in a playoff race with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South. A win was critical to keep their chances alive for winning the division for the second time in the John Fox era. The Panthers were stout on offense with quarterback Jake Delhomme, receiver Steve Smith, and pass-rush extraordinaire Julius Peppers on defense. The thought of statuesque, and not in the Karlie Kloss sense, Drew Bledsoe standing in the pocket as Peppers went against his choice of Torrin Tucker, subbing for Flozell Adams, who was lost for the season with an ACL tear, or rookie Rob Pettiti was coal in the stocking for Cowboys fans but sugar plums dancing in Panthers fans' heads.

Dallas and Carolina traded three-and-outs. So, it was destined to be a defensive struggle until Delhomme hit aged receiver Ricky Proehl for a 69-yard gain that led to a 24-yard John Kasay field goal. Carolina led 3-0 with 10:13 in the first quarter.

Rookie running back Tyson Thompson gave the Panthers a gift for the holidays with a fumble on the kickoff. It took one play for Delhomme to find 6-3 receiver Drew Carter isolated on diminutive cornerback Aaron Glenn for a 32-yard touchdown. Dallas is immediately in a 10-0 ho-ho-hole.

On third-and-10 the ensuing drive, Bledsoe hit receiver Terry Glenn for 51 yards. Tack on 15 yards for roughing the passer, and the Cowboys had a first-and-10 at the Panthers' 14-yard line. A 12-man penalty on Carolina gave Dallas first-and-5 from the Panthers' 9. Two plays later, running back Julius Jones plunges into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown to trim into Carolina's 10-7 lead wit 7:05 in the first quarter.

Then, the rookie came alive, the rookie that so many Cowboys fans thought Shawn Merriman should have been taken ahead of.

Third-and-11 for Carolina their own 19. The first-round linebacker from Troy State comes around the edge and strip-sacks Delhomme. Carolina recovers and is forced to punt.

Dallas doesn't do much with essentially a free possession. Bledsoe tosses a pick to Panthers defensive back Ken Lucas, and now Carolina has first-and-10 inside their own 10.

Kicker Billy Cundiff managed to hit a 24-yard field goal with 11:03 to go until halftime, and now the game was tied 10-10. Kasay responded with a 47-yard field goal with 6:55 in the second quarter, and Carolina reclaimed the lead 13-10.

After a stalled-out Dallas drive near midfield, Carolina got the ball back at their own 17. Some successful Deshaun Foster runs gave Carolina the confidence to pass twice to Carter, thinking the match-up would be there against Glenn and Jacques Reeves. After two incomplete passes, Delhomme connected with running back Nick Goings for 19 yards and then with fullback Brad Hoover for 11. The Panthers were on the prowl.

Then, again, here comes this rookie pass-rusher around Delhomme's blindside on first-and-10 from the Dallas 40. He taps the ball right out of Delhomme's cocked arm, and the Cajun quarterback slings air as the ball rolls on the ground. Defensive end Greg Ellis recovers and Dallas is on the move.

The Cowboys manage to get a 32-yard field goal try for Cundiff ready to go with seven seconds until the break. Peppers leaps over the Dallas field goal team and blocks the field goal, protecting a Carolina 13-10 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, the Panthers and Cowboys traded three-and-outs, short drives, and missed opportunities before Dallas came alive first, but not at first looking like they were going to flame out. Pettiti's unnecessary roughness penalty set the Cowboys back second-and-20 from their own 29. Bledsoe dumps off to Jones for a 15-yard gain. Tucker, filling in for Adams' deficiencies, commits a false start to make it a nice third-and-10 from the 39. Bledsoe connects with receiver Keyshawn Johnson for 19 yards. On first down, Jones is gone with a 43-yard scamper to the house that puts Dallas ahead 17-13 with 4:50 in the third quarter.

Now, the tempers really started to flare for the Panthers. On third-and-7 from the Dallas 44, Ware earns his third strip-sack of the game (a Cowboys single-game record until David Irving broke it 12 seasons later). Smith felt like he had been interfered with and went over and turned an official to tell him to make the call, which resulted in Smith's disqualification for contacting an official.

Dallas had their opportunities to salt away the game, but not the Cardiac Cowboys, who were involved in their 11th game decided by one score for '05. A false start on a third-and-1 results in a Bledsoe sack on third-and-6. A safety Roy Williams interception on the ensuing Panthers drive, first play of the fourth quarter, results in a Dallas punt.

The Panthers had their fun with the Cowboys and were ready to win the game. With 5:56 in the fourth quarter, Delhomme goes 4-for-4 from the Panthers 36-yard line and gets Carolina on a second-and-5 from the Dallas 35. With 2:32 to go in the penultimate game of the season, Delhomme hits Proehl for a touchdown to give Carolina a 20-17 lead.

Fun fact: Bledsoe's single-season best for both game-winning drives and fourth-quarter comebacks came in his first season as the Cowboys field general. Now, he was tasked the save the Cowboys' season and Cowboys fans' Christmas.

Of course, rookie Thompson made up for his fumble somewhat with a 40-yard kickoff return out to the Dallas 42. Bledsoe hit Glenn for a 15-yard completion. Jones goes up the middle for three, second-and-7, two-minute warning. Dallas has all three timeouts. Bledsoe finds Johnson for a 19-yard gain to the Carolina 21 with 1:30 to go. Jones up the middle for a yard. Timeout Dallas, their first-charged team timeout.

On second-and-9, Dallas goes for Glenn, not a bad option. He had three passes for 86 yards in the game. It couldn't get better for him; he was doing his part. The pass fell incomplete.

On third-and-9, Bledsoe dumps off to rookie running back Marion Barber, who manages a 5-yard gain, not enough to convert.

Out comes Cundiff. It's 33 yards, just a yard back from where Peppers swatted his most recent field goal attempt. Was that his last field goal try? Indeed it was. Cundiff had not attempted a field goal since seven seconds to go until halftime, and Peppers blocked it.

Fourth down and four yards to go from the Carolina 15, 1:08 to go, L.P. Ladouceur snaps to some guy named Romo who holds, Cundiff kicks.

Blocked. Peppers comes in and gets a finger on the ball, which misses the uprights no good. Flag on the play, probably because someone on the Cowboys held.

It turns out, no, running into the kicker on none other than Peppers. Inside two minutes, referee Walt McAulay goes under the hood and takes another look to determine if Peppers tipped it with his fingers before contacting Cundiff. Replay determines the ruling on the field stands. First-and-10 Dallas at the Carolina 11. Carolina takes its second timeout.

1:07 to go. Jones rushes for two yards.

36 seconds to go. Barber rushes for seven.

29 seconds to go, third-and-1, and coach Bill Parcells puts the ball in Bledsoe's hands. The season is on the line and it is up to the immobile field general to make a play. Bledsoe seeks Glenn's hands to make the play, and he does with a toe-tapping catch on the right side of the end zone that forces McAulay to take another look. Ruling on the field stands: touchdown.

Cundiff easily hits the extra point, and Dallas leaves Cackalack with a Christmas miracle.

This year, another young pass-rusher sporting a navy No. 94 jersey, not Christmas Eve, but Opening Day for Dallas at Bank of America Stadium. If he can, if the team prevails, it will indeed feel like Santa Claus came in September, at least for a week.

