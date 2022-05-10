Mavs, Suns in a tight one at halftime of Game 5

Dallas came out hot, but the Suns have answered back to lead by three at the break

PHOENIX — The Dallas Mavericks have availed themselves far better through the first 24 minutes of Game 4 than much of what we saw in Games 1 and 2 in Phoenix, but they still trail by three at halftime, 49-46. The Western Conference Semifinal series is tied, 2-2.

Luka Doncic started the game scorching hot, cooled slightly, but has played a strong first half, tallying 18 points, 7 rebounds, and a pair of assists. Jalen Brunson, who was a no-show in Games 1 and 2, has come to play tonight, putting up 9 first half points.

The Suns have been led by an even-hotter-than-Doncic Devin Booker, who hit seven of his 11 first half shots, to post 16 in the opening half, pushing Phoenix to the lead at the break. Mikal Bridges chipped in 10 for the Suns.

The start of Game 5 was vastly different from what we saw in Games 1 and 2 in Phoenix. Instead of a 9-0 Suns lead, the Mavs came out as the hot-shooting team, making four of their first five field goal attempts, and jumping out to a 10-3 lead in the first 2:44 of the game. Doncic hit a floater to open the scoring, and then matched his three-point output from Game 4 with his first three-point attempt of the night, hitting a step-back to put the Mavs up 7-3. He hit his first three shots, backing down Paul to hit a 12-footer, and give the Mavs a 15-9 lead. Jalen Brunson got involved early, getting into the post to notch his first two points of the night. And Dorian Finney-Smith hit a pair of threes in the opening four minutes, continuing his torrid pace from Game 4.

Doncic opened the game hot, hitting four of his first six shots of the game, posting 11 points in the first eight minutes of the game. The Mavs built the lead to 24-16, thanks to a three-pointer from Maxi Kleber.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker was tremendous to start the game as well, scoring 12 of the Suns' first 22 points, to help cut the lead to two, late in the first quarter.

The Mavs finished the opening stanza with a three-point lead, 26-23.

The opening five minutes of the second quarter were back and forth, with neither team developing any significant momentum. The most impactful sequence was Davis Bertans hitting two three-pointers in a 26-second span, the second of which coming along with a foul on Jae Crowder. Bertans scored seven points in less than half a minute, to help Dallas lead 37-30.

After a Jalen Brunson free throw gave Dallas a 38-30 lead, the Suns would engineer a 10-2 run to tie the game. Ayton scored the first four points of the run, before Booker went back to work. Booker had 16 points in the first 20 minutes of the game, hitting 7 of his first 11 shots, to help Phoenix tie the game at 40.

Doncic made a couple tough shots, including an and-one over Cam Johnson, to help keep the Mavs in touch. But the Suns would continue their onslaught, finally taking their first lead since 3-2, on a Mikal Bridges bucket that made it 44-42.