Mavs struggle from deep against Warriors early in Game 1 of Western Conference Finals, down 54-45 at half

Luka Doncic leads the way for the Dallas Mavericks with 18 first-half points, but the team has started a meager 7-for-29 from three-point range.

SAN FRANCISCO — After shooting the lights out in Phoenix on Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks have been off the mark to start their Western Conference Finals series against the Golden State Warriors.

Game 1 opened at a frenetic pace as both teams refused to let the shot clock get below 17 seconds.

The Mavs, it's worth noting, were the slowest-paced team in the NBA during the regular season. The Warriors, meanwhile, are one of the NBA's fastest-paced teams when they're at full strength -- which they currently are.

That quick pace prevents Dallas from setting up its half-court defense against the likes of Steph Curry (12 points). The Warriors offense likes to prey on such chaos.

So far, Golden State's style of play is winning out. At the close of Game 1's first half, the Warriors lead the Mavs 54-45.

Still, 23-year-old Mavs. phenom Luka Doncic leads all scorers with 18 points on 5-for-12 shooting. But the rest of his team? A combined 9-for-32 -- a meager 28% clip.

By comparison, the Warriors shot 58% from the field in the first half and the Mavs shot 32% on the other end of the court.

If not for a handful of uncharacteristically missed free throws, the Dubs would be up much more.

Meanwhile, the Mavs are certainly capable of driving and getting high-percentage shots at the bucket, too. But, for now, the team is living and dying from deep, with 15 of the team's first 20 field goal attempts coming from three-point range.

That's expected when the team moves the ball around and creates open shots for their plethora of three-point specialists.

But the Mavs will not win this game -- or this series -- by trying to out-Warriors the Warriors.

Someone will need to give the Mavs an offensive spark besides Doncic.