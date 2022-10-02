Mavericks trade Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie

The reported trade was made in the final hour of the NBA's Trade Deadline on Thursday.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Kristaps Porzingis and a second round draft pick to the Washington Wizards for guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Davis Bertans, according to Mavs owner Mark Cuban.

The Porzingis deal was reported in the final hour of the NBA's Trade Deadline on Thursday, though it was not the blockbuster deal of the day -- that honor goes to the Brooklyn Nets trading star James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons.

Three years ago, the Mavericks were on the other side of a Porzingis trade when they acquired the seven-footer from the New York Knicks.

A move many thought and hoped would pair another superstar alongside then-19-year-old phenom Luka Doncic.

Three years later, the Mavs have zero playoff series wins to show for it.

Porzingis averaged 20 points and eight rebounds over 144 games in a Mavs uniform, but he was never as consistent and available as the team needed him to be.

The big man was plagued by injuries during his time in Dallas. This season alone, he's missed 21 games from back tightness, an ankle sprain and chronic knee soreness.

The health and integrity of his knees were the main concern when he arrived from New York, after coming off a torn ACL in February 2018. Multiple knee injuries since have not incurred much hope and confidence in the big man.

In 2019, KP signed a 5-year, $158 million deal. The Mavericks traded him 2.5 years into the massive contract.

In return, the Mavs get a much-needed rangy guard in the 6-foot 6-inch Spencer Dinwiddie.

The 28-year-old veteran can create his own shot and distribute the ball. He's just two years removed from career-high marks of 20 points and seven assists per game as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Assuming guard Jalen Brunson remains in the starting lineup, Dinwiddie will give the Mavs a jolt off the bench.

The Mavericks also acquire Davis Bertans in the trade with Washington.

Bertans is a sharpshooter from beyond the arc but has lost his touch this season. If he can find his stroke in Dallas, the Mavericks will be able to stretch the floor even more.

All in all, it wasn't the best haul for Porzingis -- but it was a deal that, in many ways, had to be done.