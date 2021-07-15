Mavericks finally introduce Kidd, Harrison

The Dallas Mavericks held their introductory press conference for new head coach Jason Kidd and new GM Nico Harrison, nearly three weeks after officially hiring them

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks finally introduced their new hires today. General manager and president of basketball operations Nico Harrison, and head coach Jason Kidd were presented to the media and Mavericks fans for the first time, Thursday morning.

"Well I guess this is 'hello Dallas' for the third time," Kidd said as he began his first public remarks as Mavs head coach. "What a dream come true. What an incredibly journey -- to be drafted, to win Rookie of the Year, to win a championship, and then have the opportunity to come back and be the head coach."

Kidd had two stints playing for the Mavs, including a stretch from 2008-12, when he won a championship alongside Dirk Nowitzki.

Harrison is embarking on his first front office job. A longtime Nike executive, Harrison was long sought after by many professional franchises, because of his vast array of relationships throughout the game. But Dallas was the right fit for him.

"At Nike, I was an executive. I had a dream job. So to leave there, [a job] had to check all the boxes." Harrison said this chance with the Mavs did. "It was actually a no-brainer."

Mavs CEO Cynt Marshall was also present for the press conference, specifically to deal with questions regarding Kidd's domestic violence issues from the past, and how that reflects on an organization that has had a variety of high-profile issues with how women have been treated.

"Jason and I had some great conversations," Marshall said. "He walked me through his journey... I definitely felt comfortable, as we talked about our values... and at the end of that, I very much felt like we were doing the right thing."

Kidd pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife in 2001. He called his conversation with Marshall "special".

"Some conversations are private, so I'm not going to tell you everything," Kidd said. "But the journey that I've been on hasn't always been perfect. But we learn from our mistakes."

Kidd and Harrison both praised Mavs wunderkind Luka Doncic, and all that he's accomplished by just 22 years of age. Kidd noted that Doncic's "imagination is at the highest level," but added that "we can always get better, and I think his appetite is big."

Cuban, Harrison, and Kidd all praised Kristaps Porzingis as well, with Kidd even referring to him as "the perfect fit" as a #2 for Doncic. Porzingis has been at the center of myriad rumors, about trading him out of town. But the Mavs brass did their best to prop up either Porzingis' trade value or his confidence.

"I think he's been unfairly maligned," Cuban said of Porzingis. "He did exactly what was asked of him in the postseason... you can't teach 7'4, you can't teach shooting."

The Mavs new brain trust certainly tried to give the impression that they don't see many changes coming for this roster. That included Harrison, when asked what he needs to do to turn this into a championship roster, saying that simply having Kidd "get his hands on the roster" will improve it overnight.

This isn't to say that Kidd can't have an impact on the individual players, and how they develop. But they're going to need more than that.

Kidd says his coaching staff has not been finalized yet, despite several rumors swirling, including about former Mavs player JJ Barea. Cuban said Barea "has got a job, whenever he wants one," but said the exact role is up to Kidd and Harrison.