Mark Cuban announced as VIBE Pickleball League team owner

The billionaire has become the first person to purchase and join the VIBE Pickleball League as an owner. There will be six teams in the league.

DALLAS — Pickleball is coming, folks, and a notable North Texan is all-in.

The VIBE Pickleball League announced Thursday it has formally launched a six-team competition and announced its first team owner: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

“Just like millions of other Americans, I’ve been following pickleball over the past few years, and I couldn’t pass up the chance to invest in the fastest growing game in the country,” Cuban said. “VIBE presents an unparalleled opportunity to launch a new pro league that will feature the best-of-the-best in a highly competitive setting. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The league will host live team draft in December in Las Vegas ahead of the 2023 VIBE Pickleball League season. The draft will feature player/celebrity appearances and pair players up with new teammates, creating unique partnerships, the league said in a press release.

VIBE Pickleball League officials said matches are set to televise throughout the 2023 season in conjunction with the PPA Tour, which has relationships with ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and Tennis Channel, among others.

“The VIBE Pickleball League is going to be a must-watch as it will showcase the world’s best pickleball in an exciting team format,” PPA Tour Commissioner and CEO Connor Pardoe said. “With our top players, renowned ownership group and top-tier broadcasting partners, the league will reimagine how people enjoy and experience team pickleball.”

This isn't the first time North Texas has seen pickleball, either. Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki hosted a pickleball pro-am in October, and Rockwall is set to host the Texas Open at the Oasis Tennis Club from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6.